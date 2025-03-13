ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the best in the Western Conference face off as the Dallas Stars visit the Winnipeg Jets. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Jets prediction and pick.

The Stars come into the game at 42-20-2 on the year. That places the Stars in second in the Central Division. In their last game, the Stars faced the Canucks. After a scoreless first period, Thomas Harley scored in the second to make it 1-0. The Canucks would tie the game, but Miakel Granlund scored to give the lead back to the Stars. In the third period, the Stars would score twice, including a goal from one of the newest members of the Stars, Mikko Rantanen. They would go on to win the game 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Jets are 45-17-4 on the year, placing them in the top spot in the Central Division. They faced the New York Rangers last time out. The Jets struck first on a goal from Vladislav Namestnikov, but Mika Zibanejad would tie the game in the period. In the second period, Gabriel Vilardi scored to give the Jets the lead. They would go on to win the game 2-1.

Here are the Stars-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Jets Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +120

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Stars vs Jets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

Matt Duchene and Jason Robertson currently are tied for the team lead in points for the Stars this year, both playing on the second line. Duchene leads the team in assists this year, coming into the game with 25 goals and 41 assists, for his 66 points. Robertson leads the team in goals this year, coming into the game with 28 goals and 38 assists, good for his 66 points. The second line is rounded out by Mikael Granlund. Granlund has a goal and eight assists in his 13 games with the Stars.

Meanwhile, the top line is led by Jamie Benn, Wyatt Johnston, and Mikko Rantanen. Benn is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 16 goals and 24 assists this year, good for 40 points. Meanwhile, Johnston is third on the team in points. He has 24 goals and 36 assists, good for 60 total points. Rantanen has two goals and an assist in his two games in Dallas.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 30-14-2 on the year with a 2.28 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. He is second in the NHL in wins, while sitting tenth in goals against average. Oettinger has won three of his last four games as well.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets have been led by the combination of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele this year. Connor leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 33 goals and 48 assists, good for 81 total points. Connor also has nine goals and 19 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Scheifele leads the team in goals this year and is second in points. He comes into the game with 35 goals and 37 assists this year. Scheifele has ten goals and 13 asssits on the power play. Finally, Gabriel Vilardi is third on the team in points, coming in with 27 goals and 33 assists this year. Further, he has 12 goals and 13 assists on the power play.

On the second line, Nikolar Ehlers leads the way, while also sitting fourth on the team in points. He comes into the game with 21 goals and 36 assists, good for 57 points. He is joined by Cole Perfetti on the second line. Perfetti comes into the game with 13 goals and 27 assists. Finally, Josh Morrissey has been great from the blue line. He comes into the game with ten goals and 41 assists, plus 18 assists on the power play.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal for the Jets in this one. He is 38-9-3 on the year with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. That places him first in the NHL in all three categories. Still, he is just 2-2-1 in his last five games overall.

Final Stars-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Jets come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game, but this game will come down to goaltending. Jake Oettinger has been great for Dallas this year, but has given up 17 goals in his last five games. Connor Hellebuyck has allowed just nine goals in his last five games. Expect a low scoring game, but take the Jets to get the win in this one.

Final Stars-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-144)