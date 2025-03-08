ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a TCU-Colorado prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU Colorado.

There are some Big 12 games on the Saturday schedule in college basketball which demand your attention. To be brutally candid, this game is not one of them.

The TCU Horned Frogs and Colorado Buffaloes are playing out the string. Neither team has been able to put all the pieces together this season. Established veteran coaches Jamie Dixon of TCU and Tad Boyle of Colorado are good at their jobs, but this is a season which slipped through the cracks for both of them. TCU and Colorado have made multiple NCAA Tournament appearances this decade. These are both programs which have had minimal success over a larger (multi-decade) period of time, but have enjoyed prosperity under their current head coaches. That's what makes this season so frustrating in both Fort Worth and Boulder: Fans had a right to think that the prosperity would steadily continue. This year has marked an interruption. Both coaches will need to upgrade their rosters in the transfer portal. An important offseason awaits in both places.

Here are the TCU-Colorado College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: TCU-Colorado Odds

TCU: +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +112

Colorado: -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 135.5 (-105)

Under: 135.5 (-115)

How to Watch TCU vs Colorado

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado has been one of the worst teams in the Big 12 all season long. The Buffaloes have come close to winning on several occasions but have rarely been able to pull through. Colorado can play close games, but it can't win on a consistent basis. The Buffaloes are a 37-minute team, not a 40-minute team, and when sizing up a game from a pure betting standpoint, it is really hard to trust that kind of team, knowing it is more likely than not to falter late and allow the margin to swing in the wrong direction. This has been a flat and uninspiring season for Colorado, so the fact that the Buffs are playing their regular-season home finale doesn't seem to carry much weight in the larger scheme of things. The betting calculus shouldn't shift a great deal based on perceived home-court advantage. TCU beat Colorado earlier this season and has established that it is better team than Colorado.

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas game not that long ago was competitive in the final minutes. CU's home game versus Iowa State two months ago was competitive heading into the final minutes. Colorado has played good teams competitively this season. Against TCU — a team not nearly as good as Kansas or Iowa State — Colorado should be able to dictate the way the game is played and ultimately gain the upper hand. The Buffs have been better in recent weeks, winning multiple Big 12 games after failing to win a single conference game in the entire month of January. This is not the same CU team we saw a month ago. That will matter, and it should for any bettor who is assessing this contest.

Final TCU-Colorado Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Colorado, but neither team can or should be trusted here. Pass on this one.

Final TCU-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Colorado -2.5