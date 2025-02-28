ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the Big 12 face off as Texas Tech visits Kansas. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas Tech-Kansas prediction and pick.

Texas Tech is 21-7 on the year, and 12-5 in conference play. That places them in third place in the Big 12. They opened the year 4-0 before a loss to St. Joe's. They would then win three in a row before. Texas Tech would win four of their next seven games, before another seven straight wins. They would then fall to Arizona before a Texas Tech win over Arizona State and Oklahoma State. Since then, they have won just one of their last three. In their last game, Texas Tech faced Houston. Houston had just a three-point lead at the end of the first half, but would pull away some in the second half. Houston would win the game 69-61.

Meanwhile, Kansas is 19-9 on the year, while sitting 10-7 in conference play, placing them in sixth place in the Big 12. They started the year 7-0, before dropping two straight. Kansas would then win seven of their next nine games. Since then, Kansas is just 5-5, including a Kansas loss to BYU. In their last game, they faced Colorado. Kansas had a five-point lead at the end of the first half. Colorado would make it close, but struggle down the stretch of the game, giving Kansas the 71-64 win.

Here are the Texas Tech-Kansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas Tech-Kansas Odds

Texas Tech: +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +130

Kansas: -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech is ranked seventh in KenPom's rankings this year. They are tenth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 27th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Texas Tech has been solid on defense this year. They are 33rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 40th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 32nd in the nation in opponent assists per game while sitting 32nd in opponent rebounds per game.

JT Toppin leads the way for Texas Tech. He leads the team in both points and rebounds this year. Toppin has 17.2 points per game with 9.2 rebounds. He also has an assist, 0.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. Toppin is joined in the frontcourt by Darrion Williams. Williams has 14.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds, four assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

In the backcourt, Chance McMillan leads the way. McMillan is scoring 15.1 points per game while also adding 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Elijah Hawkins. Hawkins leads the team in assists and steals this year. He comes in with 6.5 assists per game with 1.7 steals per game.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas is ranked 20th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 60th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Kansas is 47th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting sixth in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency. They are also tenth against the three this year. Further, Kansas has been great on defense in the second half. While they are 94th in the nation in opponent points per game in the first half, they are 31st in the nation in the second half.

Hunter Dickinson leads the way for Kansas. He comes into the game leading the team in points and rebounds. He has 16.8 points per game while adding 9.8 rebounds per game this year. He also has two assists, one steal, and 1.4 blocks per game. He is joined in the front court by KJ Adams Jr. Adams is scoring 8.3 points per game while adding 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the team in assists and steals per game. He comes into the game with 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game this year. He is also scoring 9.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Zeke Mayo has been solid as well. He is scoring 14.3 points per game while adding 4.8 rebounds and three assists.

Final Texas Tech-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been better on the defensive side of the court this year, but Texas Tech is much better on the offensive side of the court. They are 28th in the nation in points per game while sitting 24th in shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Kansas is 97th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 124th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, Texas Tech has been better in the turnover game. They are 72nd in the nation in turnovers per game while Kansas is 143rd. Take Texas Tech in this one.

Final Texas Tech-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech +3.5 (-118)