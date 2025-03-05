ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Thunder-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Grizzlies Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -300

Memphis Grizzlies: +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 246.5 (-112)

Under: 246.5 (-108)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder have played the Grizzlies twice this season, and they have beaten them in both games. Against the Grizzlies this season, Oklahoma City is averaging 127.5 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor, and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Thunder have really pushed the ball and force Memphis to run with them in their two matchups. The Grizzlies have not been able to do that yet. If the Thunder continue to push the pace and hit their shots, they will be able to cover this spread Wednesday night.

The Thunder being able to score against the Grizzlies is not a surprise. They are the fourth-best scoring team in the NBA. Oklahoma City has the eighth-best field goal percentage, and they make the seventh-most threes per game. Additionally, the Thunder have the highest free throw percentage, and they turn the ball over the least in the league. Oklahoma City needs to keep up this scoring output in this game. If they can do that, they will be able to cover the spread on the road.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

Memphis should be able to keep up with the Thunder on offense. The Grizzlies are the best scoring team in the NBA at 123.3 points per game. Along with that, Memphis has the fifth-highest field goal percentage, and they shoot the most free throws per game. The Grizzlies also average the second-most offensive rebounds. They give themselves second chance opportunities, and that is a big reason for their ability to score. If they can keep up with the Thunder on the offensive side of the court, the Grizzlies will have a chance to cover the spread.

Memphis has scored 128 and 130 points in their last two games. That is usually enough to win games. However, both of those matchups ended up in a loss. Their defense has been very bad, but they have done well offensively. As mentioned, that is something that needs to continue. In fact, when the Grizzlies score at least 115 points this season, they are 35-10. That is 35 of their 38 wins. If they reach that point total Wednesday night, Memphis will cover the spread.

Final Thunder-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

This should end up being a close game. Oklahoma City has blown out the Grizzlies in their first two matchups, but I am not so sure this will be another game like that. Both teams are relatively healthy, and the Grizzlies have lost just nine games inside of the FedEx Forum. However, Oklahoma City comes into this game on a winning streak, and I am expecting that to continue. Still, the Grizzlies should be able to keep this game within striking distance and cover the spread at home against Oklahoma City.

Final Thunder-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies +7.5 (-108)