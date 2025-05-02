ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers head to SoCal to take on the Los Angeles Angles Friday Night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Tigers-Angels Projected Starters

Tarik Skubal vs. Jose Soriano

Tarik Skubal (3-2) with a 2.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 34.2 innings pitched, 5 walks, 40 strikeouts, .233 oBA

Last Start: vs. Baltimore Orioles: Win, 6.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 0 runs, o walks, 11 strikeouts

Away Splits: 3 starts, 3.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 17.2 innings pitched, 4 walks, 19 strikeouts, .235 oBA

Jose Soriano (2-4) with a 4.50 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 34.0 innings pitched, 15 walks, 26 strikeouts, .271 oBA

Last Start: at Minnesota Twins: Loss, 5.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 4 runs (3 earned), 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

Home Splits: 2 starts, 10.38 ERA, 2.31 WHIP, 8.2 innings pitched, 7 walks, 11 strikeouts, .351 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Angels Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -166

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 7.5 (-108)

Under: 7.5 (-112)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 PM ET/6:38 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network West

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tarik Skubal. That is all that needs to be said. He is one of the best pitchers in the MLB, and he is coming off his best start of the season. On the year, the 2024 AL Cy Young has collected 40 strikeouts while walking just five batters. The lefty allowed runs in just two of his five starts in the month of April, as well. He is back to pitching like a true Cy Young candidate and he is showing no signs of slowing down. If he just pitches his game, the Tigers are going to win by more than one run.

Detroit has to stay patient at the plate in this game. Jose Soriano is a pitcher that will walk batters. Soriano has a very low whiff percentage, a very low chase percentage, and a fairly high walk percentage. The Tigers are a team that will take their walks. With that, they can get hot at the plate. If they are constantly batting with runners on base, there is a chance for them to put up a lot of runs in this game Friday night.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Los Angeles needs Soriano to match Skubal on the mound. Skubal, as mentioned, is one of the best in the MLB. That means Soriano needs to hold the Tigers to just a couple runs if the Angels are going to win this game. The good news is Soriano is in the 96th percentile in ground ball rate. The Tigers are going to have a lot of trouble hitting the ball hard in the air. If Soriano can just limit the walks, Los Angeles will be in a great position to win the game.

The one thing Skubal struggles with is keeping the ball on the ground. When he is not striking batters out, he is allowing them to hit the ball in the air. The Angels are fifth in the MLB in home runs, and they are in the top half in slugging percentage. The Angels have to find a way to barrel the ball in the air Friday night. If they can do that, and maybe leave the yard, Los Angels will have a chance to win.

Final Tigers-Angels Prediction & Pick

There is not chance I am betting against Skubal. I will take the Tigers to win the game.

Final Tigers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (-166)