ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Detroit Tigers look to pick up the win on the road in Colorado when they take on the Rockies in the first game of their series on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Rockies prediction and pick.

Tigers-Rockies Projected Starters

Jackson Jobe vs. Chase Dollander

Jackson Jobe – (2-0) with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Jobe didn't factor in the decision Wednesday against the Astros after giving up three runs on four hits and four walks across four-plus innings. He struck out four.

2025 Road Splits: Jobe has been solid on the road, where he is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 14 innings.

Chase Dollander – (2-3) with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP

Last Start: Dollander allowed one run over 5.2 frames prior to exiting and picked up his second win of the season.

2025 Home Splits: Despite his 2-1 record, Dollander has not pitched well at home with a 6.75 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 14.2 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Rockies Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -172

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +144

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jackson Jobe and the Detroit Tigers are set up to outduel Chase Dollander and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, thanks to Jobe’s impressive poise and arsenal. The 22-year-old right-hander has quickly established himself as a rotation anchor, boasting a 2-0 record with a 3.38 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 24 innings in 2025. Jobe’s ability to limit damage-even when his command wavers-has been a key, and he’s coming off a stretch where he allowed just one run over 11 innings in back-to-back wins. His new curveball, a hammer with elite spin and break, has given him a legitimate five-pitch mix that keeps hitters guessing.

Facing a Rockies team with the worst record in baseball and a struggling offense, Jobe’s high-velocity fastball and advanced pitchability should play up at Coors Field. On the other side, Rockies rookie Chase Dollander has shown flashes but owns a 6.48 ERA and 1.52 WHIP, struggling especially at home where his ERA balloons to 10.00. The Tigers’ lineup, paired with Jobe’s momentum and ability to pitch out of jams, gives Detroit a clear edge. Expect Jobe to set the tone and the Tigers to capitalize on Colorado’s pitching woes for a convincing road win.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chase Dollander and the Colorado Rockies are primed to pull off a win against Jackson Jobe and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, thanks to Dollander’s recent flashes of promise and the unique challenges of Coors Field. While the rookie right-hander has endured some growing pains early in his MLB career, he’s coming off his best start yet-holding Atlanta to just one run over 5.2 innings, allowing only two hits and striking out four. Dollander’s fastball, which touches the upper 90s, and an emerging curveball that generated a 70% strike rate in his last outing, give him the arsenal to keep Detroit’s bats off balance, especially in the high-altitude environment where his velocity can play up.

The Rockies’ offense, while inconsistent, has shown the ability to break out at home, and they’ll look to capitalize on Jobe’s recent command issues-he’s issued three or more walks in three of his five starts this year. If Dollander can limit the long ball and get support from a lineup that’s averaged nearly four runs per game at Coors, Colorado has a real shot to snap Detroit’s winning streak in Jobe’s starts. Expect Dollander’s strikeout potential and home-field advantage to give the Rockies the edge in this matchup.

Final Tigers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Chase Dollander and the Rockies face a tough test against Jackson Jobe and the Tigers on Tuesday, but recent trends suggest a competitive matchup. Dollander, Colorado’s top rookie, is coming off his best start of the season, holding the Braves to just one run over 5.2 innings while striking out four and allowing only two hits. While his season ERA sits at 6.48, his 25 strikeouts in 25 innings show he has the stuff to challenge Detroit’s lineup if he commands the zone. The Rockies’ offense has shown flashes at home, and if they can provide early run support, Dollander could settle in.

On the other side, Jobe has been more consistent, but pitching at Coors Field is a unique challenge. If Dollander builds on his last outing and the Rockies’ bats stay active, Colorado has a real chance to edge out the Tigers in a close contest. Expect a tight game, with the Rockies’ home-field advantage and Dollander’s strikeout ability giving them a slight edge.

Final Tigers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Colorado Rockies ML (+144), Over 9.5 (-115)