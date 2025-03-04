ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Timberwolves seem to be plateauing when they need to stack wins in a loaded Western Conference. In comparison, the Hornets are spiraling and continue to struggle. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Timberwolves have a 33-29 record. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle make this team go and have been huge for an offense that needs a spark. They can take over this game against a struggling Hornets team. The Timberwolves are not playing as well as last season, but they are in the playoffs and can improve their standing even more with a win in Charlotte.

The Hornets are one of the worst teams in the NBA. They have a 14-46 record and have lost 10 of their last 11 games and seven straight coming into this matchup. The roster has some talent, but it has been a rough year for the Hornets filled with issues and injuries. LaMelo Ball is the biggest key for the Hornets in this game, and they need him to be Superman against Minnesota.

Here are the Timberwolves-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Hornets Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -9 (-108)

Moneyline: -370

Charlotte Hornets: +9 (-112)

Moneyline: +295

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves' defense is one of the best and most consistent defenses in the NBA. They are fifth in scoring defense, allowing 109 points per game, seventh in field-goal defense with 45.8%, and sixth in three-point defense with 35%.

The frontcourt has been a focal point of this defense. Rudy Gobert leads the team in rebounding with 10.4 per game and in blocks with 1.5 per game. They have also been dominant with their on-ball defense, with five players averaging at least one steal and four averaging at least 1.2 per game. Jaden McDaniels is the best overall defender and leads the team with 1.5 steals per game.

The Timberwolves' defense is the best unit in this game and should be able to slow down an awful Hornets offense. The Hornets do not have the talent to keep up on this side of the court, and their struggles might get exposed even more.

The Hornets have one of the worst offenses in the NBA this season and it has not improved. They are 28th in scoring, at 105.1 points per game, 30th in field goal percentage, at 42.4%, and 28th in three-point percentage, at 33.8%.

Seven different Hornets are averaging over double digits in scoring, showing that this offense at least has balance, despite its struggles. Ball is the big key for the Hornets, but Miles Bridges has also stepped up next to him with Brandon Miller injured, averaging 19.9 points per game. Ball leads the team in scoring and assists with 26.1 points and seven assists per game. Ball holds this offense together because the Hornets team averages 23.7 assists per game.

The Hornets need Ball to be Superman against a defense as good as the Timberwolves have been. Ball is the key to this offense, but with only Bridges stepping up next to him, it will be a struggle for the Hornets to consistently do much of anything against Minnesota.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves have been unable to do much consistently this season on offense. They are 20th in scoring with 112.1 points per game, 21st in field-goal percentage at 45.8%, and fifth in three-point percentage at 37.4%.

Despite some of the struggles, six different Timberwolves are averaging more than double digits in scoring, with Anthony Edwards being the most consistent scorer, averaging 27.6 points per game. Regarding ball movement, he is also the leader in assists, averaging 4.6 per game. Conley and Randle also average at least four assists and just behind Edwards.

This offense has potential, but outside of Edwards and Randle, it has had many issues with consistency. Charlotte also has a solid defense, so this is a more difficult matchup than expected, especially with the game in Charlotte.

The Hornets' solid defense has been a bright spot compared to the offense. They are 13th in scoring defense at 112.9 points per game, 16th in field goal defense at 46.5%, and fourth in three-point defense at 34.7%.

With Mark Williams back, he has solidified a good frontcourt. He is the team's leading rebounder, averaging 9.9 per game. Williams and Nurkic are also tied for the team lead in blocks with 1.2 per game. The Hornets' rebounding is one of the best in the NBA, averaging 45.6 boards per game, which is fifth in the NBA. Regarding on-ball defense, they have been elite, with nine different players averaging at least one steal, and Josh Okogie leads the team with 2.7 steals per game.

This defense will show up and can get in a rock fight against Minnesota. It is a good matchup for them against an unimpressive offense.

Final Timberwolves-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are more complete and more trustworthy. The Hornets are spiraling at the moment too. Edwards is the best player in this game, more so than Ball. Minnesota wins and covers on the road.

Final Timberwolves-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -9 (-108)