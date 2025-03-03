The 2024-25 season may have brought plenty of growing pains for Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they have not let adversity get to them completely. Coming off two brutal losses in a row, one to the Los Angeles Lakers and one to the tanking Utah Jazz, the Timberwolves needed a herculean effort to get back on track. And that's exactly what they did on Sunday night, with Edwards scorching the nets to the tune of 44 points en route to a 116-98 win for the Timberwolves over the floundering Phoenix Suns.

Edwards has made a concerted effort to be one of the best marksmen in the association since the start of the season, and his sniping ways from beyond the arc continued against the Suns. He had six triples on the night to go along with seven rebounds and five assists, and in the process of doing so, he is now the record holder for most three-pointers in a single season in franchise history, as pointed out by Timberwolves Muse on X (formerly Twitter).

The 23-year-old star entered the night with 238 made triples on the season, so he needed to make just three to surpass Malik Beasley and become the franchise's single-season 3PM record holder. And in classic Edwards fashion, he made double the number of threes that he needed to make, finishing the night with 244 to surpass Beasley, who had 240 made triples during the 2020-21 season.

It took Beasley 79 games to accomplish this feat; meanwhile, it only took Edwards 59 games to reach his record-setting number. And it's been coming for the Timberwolves star, as he also has three of the top-five three-point shooting seasons in franchise history (he made 215 during the 2021-22 season, 213 in 2022-23, 190 in 2023-24).

There is still the question of whether or not this is the ideal shot diet for Edwards, but it seems to be working for the Timberwolves for the most part.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves are hanging tough in the West playoff race

The Timberwolves have not been able to reach the level they were at during the 2023-24 season, but they are still hanging tough in the Western Conference playoff race. Their latest win against the Suns moved them to 33-29 on the season, which still has them in the conversation for an outright playoff spot.

It helps that the Timberwolves are starting to get back to full health. They got back Julius Randle on Sunday night, although Rudy Gobert's injury status is still up in the air after missing his seventh consecutive game with back problems.