ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for UFC Kansas City as we head to the Featherweight (145) Division for this upcoming bout. Timmy Cuamba of Las Vegas will take on Mexico's Roberto Romero as both fighters hope to bounce back from recent losses. Check the UFC odds series for our Cuamba-Romero prediction and pick.

Timmy Cuamba (8-3) is still searching for his first UFC win following an 0-2 start with the promotion. He rode a five-fight winning streak heading into his UFC debut, but Cuamba suffered back-to-back decision losses and will have his back against the wall hoping to finally break onto the scene. Cuamba stands 5-foot-9 with a 71-inch reach.

Roberto Romero (8-4-1) will make his second walk to the octagon following a loss to David Onama in his UFC debut. He's been a Combate Global prospect since 2021 and after giving David Onama a strong fight, he'll be searching for his first win on the biggest fighting stage. Romero stands 5-foot-8 with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Kansas City Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Timmy Cuamba-Roberto Romero Odds

Timmy Cuamba: +105

Roberto Romero: -125

Over 2.5 rounds: -250

Under 2.5 rounds: +190

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Timmy Cuamba Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Lucas Almeida – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO

Timmy Cuamba comes into this fight following two decision losses during his first UFC appearances, his debut coming in split fashion against Bolaji Oki. He ran into a determined Lucas Almeida during his last bout, but Cuamba was able to show a ton of skill and grit throughout the loss, never wavering on his output and forward pressure. He's incredibly active with his kicking game and will look to open with shots to the body to get his opponents to drop their hands.

Cuamba also has a knack for pressing opponents against the cage and forcing them into a fire fight. He's very explosive with his boxing combinations and if he manages to hurt his opponent, he'll be hoping to unleash the arsenal against the fence. Look for Cuamba to favor a more balanced approach throughout this fight as he tends to unload early and waver in the later rounds. His cardio is where it needs to be and he should have a slight advantage over Romero with experience in the UFC setting.

Why Roberto Romero Will Win

Last Fight: (L) David Onama – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Roberto Romero is a very aggressive, “in your face” type of fighter that wastes no time in engaging his opponents. Throughout his time on the regional MMA circuit, he's been known to attack opponents with a great blend of chaotic striking and opportunistic wrestling. He's quick to shoot for takedowns, but his UFC debut saw him exclusively work from his feet with the striking, eventually falling behind his opponent. Still, he has a propensity to improve with each fight and we should see a more disciplined version of him in this one.

Roberto Romero will be looking to take Cuamba head-on as both men tend to try and control the center of the octagon. He utilizes a ton of head movement and looks to dip around his opponents' initial strikes, but he's at risk of getting caught with uppercuts and knees up the middle. The biggest focus for Romero during this fight will be keeping his chin tucked and countering the looping shots coming from his opponent. He should also look to catch Cuamba's body kicks as a means of notching some takedowns.

Final Timmy Cuamba-Roberto Romero Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun Prelim fight as both men fight with a similar style. Both men are pressure fighters who work to gain control of the center of the octagon. Romero is certainly more active with his head movement and closing the distance, but we've seen him eat clean shots in the past as a result.

Timmy Cuamba is much more well-rounded and fluid with his offense, but he'll need to make sure he's timing his kicks correctly and not risking the takedown. If Cuamba is able to flow his game and working offense into the striking exchanges, we should see him offer a cleaner look on the feet.

Both guys will be determined for their first UFC win, but we have to slightly side with Timmy Cuamba and experience advantage fighting at this level. He's much more polished in terms of his offense and he should be able to counter any chaotic offense from his opponent. Let's roll with Cuamba to take this one via decision.

Final Timmy Cuamba-Roberto Romero Prediction & Pick: Timmy Cuamba (+105)