Here are the UFC Vegas 102 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

This weekend, UFC Vegas 102 brings an intriguing middleweight clash to the Apex as former title challenger Jared Cannonier faces rising contender Gregory Rodrigues. Cannonier, currently ranked 7th, looks to halt a two-fight skid and prove he's still a force at 185 pounds. The 40-year-old veteran faces a stern test in Rodrigues, who rides a three-fight win streak into his first main event.

In the co-main, featherweights Calvin Kattar and Youssef Zalal square off in what promises to be a striking spectacle. Kattar aims to bounce back from recent setbacks, while Zalal seeks to continue his impressive UFC return. The main card also features middleweight Edmen Shahbazyan taking on Dylan Budka, and a lightweight scrap between Ismael Bonfim and Nazim Sadykhov. Grappling ace Rodolfo Vieira meets Andre Petroski in another middleweight bout, while featherweights Connor Matthews and Jose Delgado round out the main card.

The prelims offer their own intrigue, with veteran Angela Hill facing Ketlen Souza and the always-exciting Khaos Williams taking on Gabriel Bonfim. With a mix of established names and rising prospects, UFC Vegas 102 sets the stage for potential rankings shake-ups and breakout performances across multiple divisions.

UFC 311 Top Betting Underdogs

Calvin Kattar: +370

Vince Morales: +130

Andre Petroski: +225

Calvin Kattar (+370) vs. Youssef Zalal

Calvin Kattar's experience and striking prowess give him a significant edge over Youssef Zalal in their upcoming bout. Despite his recent setbacks, Kattar's high-volume striking and technical boxing remain formidable weapons. His ability to maintain a high output throughout five rounds, as demonstrated in his fight against Giga Chikadze, could prove crucial against the younger Zalal.

Kattar's takedown defense, historically strong at 72%, should help neutralize Zalal's grappling attempts. While Zalal has shown impressive submission skills in recent fights, Kattar's veteran savvy and octagon experience could be the difference-maker. Furthermore, Kattar's resilience and ability to bounce back from adversity cannot be underestimated. His performance against Chikadze after the tough loss to Holloway showcased his mental toughness5. If Kattar can establish his jab early and control the distance, he should be able to outwork Zalal and secure a decision victory or potentially find a late stoppage.

Vince Morales (+130) vs. Elijah Smith

Vince Morales' experience and technical striking give him a significant edge over the up-and-coming Elijah Smith. With 24 professional fights under his belt, Morales has faced tougher competition, including several UFC veterans. His precise boxing and ability to mix in takedowns will likely pose problems for Smith, who has yet to face an opponent of Morales' caliber.

Morales' defensive skills, particularly his 53% strike defense, should help him weather Smith's aggressive style. His veteran savvy and octagon experience will be crucial in managing distance and controlling the fight's pace. While Smith has shown promise with his quick hands and wrestling background, Morales' well-rounded skill set and ability to adapt mid-fight give him the advantage. Morales' recent performances, including wins over UFC-caliber opponents, demonstrate he's still a formidable force in the bantamweight division.

Expect Morales to utilize his experience, technical striking, and fight IQ to outwork Smith and secure a decision victory or late stoppage.

Andre Petroski (+225) vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Andre Petroski's wrestling prowess and improving striking game give him a solid edge over Rodolfo Vieira in their upcoming bout. While Vieira is undoubtedly a world-class grappler, Petroski's takedown accuracy and control time are impressive, with a 92% takedown success rate. His ability to dictate where the fight takes place will be crucial. Petroski's cardio has shown significant improvement, allowing him to maintain a high pace throughout three rounds. This could be a key factor against Vieira, who has historically struggled with gas tank issues.

Moreover, Petroski's striking has been evolving, and he's demonstrated the ability to mix up his attacks effectively. His recent performances, including a dominant decision win over Dylan Budka11, showcase his well-rounded skill set. Vieira's one-dimensional approach, heavily reliant on his submission game, could be his downfall against a more versatile opponent like Petroski. If Petroski can avoid Vieira's submission attempts and utilize his wrestling to control the fight, he should secure a hard-fought decision victory.