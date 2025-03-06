ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers (28-35) face a daunting challenge as they visit the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder (51-12) on Friday night at Paycom Center. The Thunder, riding a five-game winning streak, are led by the explosive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 32.6 points per game. Portland, struggling at 12th in the West, will rely on Anfernee Simons (18.7 PPG) and Deandre Ayton's rebounding prowess. OKC's stifling defense, allowing just 106.9 points per game (2nd in NBA), could prove too much for the Blazers' offense. With the Thunder's dominant home record and the Blazers' road woes, this matchup heavily favors Oklahoma City.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Thunder Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +15 (-110)

Moneyline: +730

Oklahoma City Thunder: -15 (-110)

Moneyline: -1150

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the Oklahoma City Thunder have been dominant this season, the Portland Trail Blazers have a legitimate shot at pulling off an upset and covering the spread on Friday. The Blazers' recent surge, winning six consecutive games and ten of their last eleven, demonstrates their improved form and growing confidence. Their success has been built on a foundation of stifling defense, ranking first in defensive efficiency during this hot streak. This newfound defensive prowess could pose significant challenges for the Thunder's high-powered offense, potentially disrupting their rhythm and forcing them into uncomfortable situations.

Offensively, the Blazers have found their groove with Anfernee Simons leading the charge, averaging 19.0 points per game this season. The emergence of Shaedon Sharpe (17.5 PPG) and the continued development of Scoot Henderson provide Portland with a dynamic backcourt that can keep pace with Oklahoma City's guards. Additionally, the Blazers' size advantage in the frontcourt, particularly with players like Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III, could give them an edge on the boards and in protecting the rim. If Portland can exploit this advantage, control the pace, and continue their strong defensive play, they have a real chance of not only covering the spread but potentially securing a statement victory against the Western Conference leaders.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to dominate the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, not only securing a win but also covering the spread. The Thunder, boasting an impressive 51-12 record, have been on a tear, winning their last five games and showcasing their offensive prowess by averaging 128.8 points in their last 10 outings. Led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging a staggering 32.6 points per game, and supported by the emerging star Jalen Williams (21.4 PPG), OKC's offense is firing on all cylinders. Their defensive prowess, allowing just 107 points per game (2nd in NBA)9, further solidifies their dominance on both ends of the court.

In contrast, the Trail Blazers (28-35) are struggling, especially on the road, and will likely be without key players Deni Avdija and Jerami Grant due to injuries. This depleted roster will face an uphill battle against the Thunder's suffocating defense, which leads the NBA in defensive rating and holds opponents to the lowest field goal and 3-point percentages. With OKC's impressive 26-4 home record and Portland's offensive limitations, expect the Thunder to not only win but cover the spread comfortably, potentially turning this into a lopsided affair early on.

Final Trail Blazers-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to host the Portland Trail Blazers in what promises to be a lopsided affair at Paycom Center. The Thunder, boasting an impressive 51-12 record and riding a five-game winning streak, have been nearly unstoppable at home with a 26-4 record. Led by the dynamic duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.6 PPG) and Jalen Williams (21.4 PPG), OKC's offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 128.8 points in their last 10 games. Their defense, ranked 2nd in the NBA allowing just 106.9 points per game, further solidifies their dominance.

The Trail Blazers (28-35), on the other hand, are struggling to find their footing, especially on the road. With key players like Jerami Grant and Deni Avdija potentially sidelined due to injuries, Portland's already limited offense will face an uphill battle against OKC's stifling defense. The Thunder's ability to control the pace, coupled with their superior talent and home-court advantage, suggests they'll not only win but cover the spread comfortably. Expect OKC to pull away early and maintain a double-digit lead throughout the game, ultimately covering the spread and further cementing their status as a Western Conference powerhouse.

Final Trail Blazers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -15 (-110), Over 236.5 (-110)