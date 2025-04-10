ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes continues on the prelims with a fight between Tresean Gore and Marco Tulio in the middleweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Gore-Fiziev prediction and pick.

Tresean Gore (5-2) comes into UFC 314 riding a two-fight win streak, showcasing his dangerous submission game. He last competed in November 2024, submitting Antonio Trocoli with a standing guillotine choke in the first round. Prior to that, Gore tapped out Josh Fremd in under a minute. He looks to continue his momentum against Marco Tulio.

Marco Tulio (13-1) enters UFC 314 riding a nine-fight winning streak, including an impressive first-round TKO victory over Ihor Potieria in January 2025. Before that, Tulio showcased his dynamic striking with a spinning back kick and punches to finish Matthieu Duclos on Dana White’s Contender Series. He looks to continue his dominance against Tresean Gore.

Here are the UFC 314 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 314 Odds: Tresean Gore-Marco Tulio Odds

Tresean Gore: +300

Marco Tulio: -380

Over 1.5 rounds: -135

Under 1.5 rounds: +105

Why Tresean Gore Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Antonio Trocoli – SUB R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 4 (1 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Tresean Gore has a strong chance to defeat Marco Tulio at UFC 314, thanks to his elite submission skills and ability to capitalize on his opponent’s weaknesses. Gore has shown a knack for finishing fights with guillotine chokes, securing back-to-back submission victories against Josh Fremd and Antonio Trocoli. His explosive grappling style and ability to lock in submissions quickly make him a dangerous threat, especially against opponents who rely heavily on striking. Gore’s durability and physical strength allow him to weather early storms and turn the tide in grappling exchanges, which could be pivotal against Tulio’s knockout-heavy approach.

While Marco Tulio boasts impressive power and a nine-fight win streak, his reliance on striking leaves openings for Gore’s grappling game. Tulio has yet to face a submission specialist of Gore’s caliber in the UFC, which could prove problematic if the fight hits the mat. Gore’s ability to close the distance, secure takedowns, and control opponents in clinch situations gives him a clear path to victory. If he can avoid Tulio’s heavy hands early and drag the fight into grappling exchanges, Gore is likely to find an opening for another submission finish, solidifying his position as a rising middleweight contender.

Why Marco Tulio Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ihor Potieria – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 10 (9 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Marco Tulio has all the tools to defeat Tresean Gore at UFC 314, thanks to his devastating striking power and relentless offensive style. Tulio boasts nine knockouts in his 13 professional wins, with seven coming in the first round. His ability to pressure opponents from the opening bell, combined with precise striking and a diverse arsenal that includes spinning kicks, makes him a dangerous force in the middleweight division. Tulio’s recent performances, including a first-round TKO of Ihor Potieria in his UFC debut, highlight his ability to finish fights quickly and decisively.

While Gore has shown promise with his submission game, Tulio’s takedown defense and forward-moving aggression could neutralize Gore’s grappling attempts. Gore’s history of durability issues—most notably his knockout loss to Cody Brundage—suggests that he may struggle against Tulio’s heavy hands and unrelenting pace. If Tulio can keep the fight standing and avoid being dragged into Gore’s preferred grappling exchanges, he is likely to overwhelm Gore with strikes and secure another highlight-reel finish. With momentum on his side and a proven track record of finishing fights early, Marco Tulio is well-positioned to extend his winning streak and solidify his status as a rising contender in the UFC middleweight division.

Final Tresean Gore-Marco Tulio Prediction & Pick

Tresean Gore and Marco Tulio clash this weekend at UFC 314 in a middleweight bout that promises fireworks. Gore, riding a two-fight submission streak, has showcased his elite grappling, particularly his guillotine choke, which has earned him quick finishes in recent outings. His ability to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes on the ground makes him a constant threat.

However, Tulio enters with significant momentum, boasting a nine-fight win streak and devastating knockout power. With nine of his 13 wins coming via KO, including a first-round TKO in his UFC debut against Ihor Potieria, Tulio’s striking arsenal is dynamic and dangerous. Gore’s durability has been questioned before, particularly after a knockout loss to Cody Brundage. If Tulio can keep the fight standing and avoid Gore’s grappling exchanges, his power and precision could lead to another highlight-reel finish. Expect an explosive battle with Tulio’s striking likely tipping the scales.

Final Tresean Gore-Marco Tulio Prediction & Pick: Marco Tulio (-380), Under 1.5 Rounds (+105)