The UCF Knights (13-12, 4-10 Big 12) visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-13, 4-10 Big 12) Wednesday night. This game will continue our College Basketball odds series as we hand out an UCF-Oklahoma State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

How to Watch UCF vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCF scores pretty well. They are sixth in the Big 12 in scoring with 78.4 points per game. The Knights play at a very fast pace as they lead the conference in shots attempted per game. Additionally, UCF grabs the fourth-most offensive rebounds in the Big 12. They take shots and they do a good job giving themselves second chances. If UCF can keep that up, they will be able to win this game on the road Wednesday night.

The Knights should be able to score. Oklahoma State allows the second-most points per game in the Big 12, and teams have the highest field goal percentage against them. The Cowboys also really struggle to defend the perimeter. To go along with all that, Oklahoma State does not stay out of foul trouble. They allow their opponents to take the most free throws per game. Overall, the Cowboys are not a good defensive team. UCF has to take advantage of this lack of defense from Oklahoma State if they want to win this game. As long as the Knights score, they will be able to win.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State may not be able to play defense, but neither can the Knights. UCF allows the most points per game in the Big 12. In fact, their 79.6 points allowed per game ranks 18th-worst in the entire nation. The Knights allow the second-highest field goal percentage in the Big 12, and the fourth-highest three-point percentage. UCF also allows teams to grab the most offensive rebounds per game against them. They struggle to box out on defense, and it hurts them a lot. If Oklahoma State can take advantage of this lack of defense, they will win this game at home.

UCF is not a good conference team, and they are currently on a six-game losing streak. They have played some close games, but they have not been able to get it done late in the game. Additionally, the Knights are 2-5 in true road games this season while Oklahoma State is 9-3 at home. Not only is UCF playing poor basketball lately, but they do not play well when they have to travel. With the way the Knights are playing lately, and on the road this season, the Cowboys should be able to grab their fifth conference win of the season.

Final UCF-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

This is a bottom-tier Big 12 basketball game. However, it could end up being a decent game. I do expect UCF to continue to struggle, though. As mentioned, they are close to getting over that hump, but I do not think it will happen Wednesday night. I will take Oklahoma State to not only win, but cover the spread, as well.

Final UCF-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State -1.5 (-115)