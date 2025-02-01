ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two ranked Big East programs collide on Saturday when UConn (15-6) takes on Marquette (18-3) at the Fiserv Forum. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UConn-Marquette prediction and pick.

UConn has endured a rough stretch of late, going just 3-3 in its last six games. As a result, the Huskies have dropped to No. 25 in the AP poll after spending the previous two weeks in the top 10. Dan Hurley's squad is coming off a 72-61 win over DePaul on Jan. 29, their second win over the Blue Demons in January.

Marquette has looked significantly better lately, going 9-1 in its last 10 games. The Golden Eagles' Jan. 28 win over Butler moved them to 9-1 in the Big East to lead the conference. Save for a two-point upset loss to Xavier, Marquette has been mostly dominant for the past two months.

Here are the UConn-Marquette College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UConn-Marquette Odds

UConn: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +230

Marquette: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -285

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How to Watch UConn vs. Marquette

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette's record looks better than UConn's, but the Golden Eagles are struggling just as much to cover the spread. They are just 10-10-1 ATS on the year, a stark contrast from their 18-3 straight-up record. As a home favorite, they are just 6-6-1.

When Hurley teams start to struggle, they tend to dig in on defense. That side of the court has yet to fail them, as UConn still ranks in the top 50 in opponent three-pointers per game, field goal percentage and offensive rebounds allowed. Against a Marquette team that frequently stalled and looked lost in the first half of their last game against Butler, a slow-paced, gritty defensive battle would seemingly favor the Huskies.

Over the past month, UConn's scoring has been by committee, but Hurley's most consistent player has been star guard Solo Ball. While Marquette loves to target guards with its trap defense, it tends to frequently break down once guards reach the paint. If aggressive, both Ball and Hassan Diarra should live in the paint.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

It does not take an expert to see that UConn has lost its edge lately. While the Huskies are just 3-3 in their last six games, their struggles against the spread go back even further. They have not covered in four straight games and are a mere 2-8 ATS in their last 10 outings. Marquette, meanwhile, has covered in three straight games.

Among UConn's recent struggles, it has been particularly poor on the road. They went just 2-2 SU/ATS on the road in January. Star forward Alex Karaban has nearly disappeared over the last week. Over the past four games, Karaban has hit just 29 percent of his shots, including a heinous 1-for-14 outing against DePaul in their most recent game. He will now go head-to-head with David Joplin, one of the most aggressive and athletic defenders in the Big East.

Final UConn-Marquette Prediction & Pick

While UConn has won the last three meetings between the two teams, the past four have all gone under. While a defensive battle would favor UConn on paper, Marquette has made its money on that end of the court all season. The Golden Eagles rank higher than the Huskies in most major metrics.

The biggest knock on Marquette lately has been its lack of success against the spread, but it seems to have turned the corner. On Tuesday night, it outscored Butler by 16 in the second half to backdoor cover an 8.5-point spread, its third straight win against the spread. Granted, beating the Bulldogs is not a celebratory affair, but the defense in that second half was the best it had looked in weeks.

The success Butler had in the paint is concerning entering a matchup against a bigger UConn squad, but the Huskies still rely heavily on the three-point shot. UConn ranks 52nd in the country with 9.1 three-pointers per game, while Marquette allows just 6.9 three-pointers per game.

Final UConn-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette -6.5 (-120), Under 144.5 (-105)