The PGA Tour continues the Florida portion of events as they head to Innisbrook Resort for the Valspar Championship. Below we will continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out a Valspar Championship prediction and pick.

The Copperhead course at Innisbrook resort comes in at just over 7,300 yards, and it plays as a par-71. The greens are protected by plenty of sand while hole 13 also offers some water that could come into play. For those golfers that struggle with their irons, being able to save par out of the sand is going to be very important. The fairways are also lined with trees, so being able to keep it out of the rough is going to be huge.

Last season, Peter Malnati shot -12 and won the event. He made three-straight birdies to open the back nine on Sunday, and he cruised to a solid victory at an awesome course. The course is the longest par-71 the tour has played this season, so it will not be easy. The lowest score in a round last year at the event came in round one when Kevin Streelman shot -7.

Here are the Valspar Championship Golf odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Valspar Championship Odds:

Tommy Fleetwood: +1100

Xander Schauffele: +1200

Sepp Straka: +1800

Justin Thomas: +2000

Sam Burns: +2200

Tom Kim: +2200

Shane Lowry: +2800

Michael Kim: +3000

Corey Connors: +3500

Adam Scott: +3500

Keith Mitchell: +4000

Byeong Hun An: +4000

Will Zalatoris: +4500

Thomas Detry: +4500

Stephen Jaeger: +5000

Valspar Championship Favorite Picks

Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood has made all four of his cuts this season, and he is coming off a T14 finish at the PLAYERS. In fact, he has finished lower than that just once this season and it was his first event. On the season, the Englishman is fifth in total strokes gained, and second in strokes gained: approach to green. He does a pretty good job hitting fairways, and he should be able to keep himself out of the sand for the most part. The problem is with his putting. If he can get the flatstick going, he has a chance to win.

Xander Schauffele: Schauffele has made his three cuts, but he has not had a great finish yet. He has been taking part in TGL, so he stays fresh when he is not teeing it up on the weekends. However, in his last two starts at Innisbrook, he has finished 12th and fifth, so he is playing well at the course. There are plenty of things for Schauffele to clean up with his game this season, but there is not denying his history at the course, and talent as a golfer in general.

Justin Thomas: Thomas has been playing much better golf this season. He has three top-10 finishes in his seven starts, and he just tied the course record at the PLAYERS last weekend. He has not been the best off the tee, but his iron play is excellent, and he is not to bad out out of the sand if he is put there. If Thomas can keep himself out of the trees this weekend, he will have another great finish.

Valspar Championship Sleeper Picks

Michael Kim: It is time to buy into Michael Kim. Kim is 10th in the FedEx Cup standings right now, and he has played well this season. Kim missed the cut at the PLAYERS, but he has was coming off five top-15 finishes in a row. Three of those finishes were in the top-six. Kim is ninth on tour in total strokes gained, and he is one of the best players out of the sand. The 31-year-old could be a bit better off the tees, and his putting needs work. Still, I would not be shocked to see him with a chance to win come Sunday.

Alex Smalley: Smalley is a true underdog at +7000. However, there is a lot of reason to like what he has to offer this weekend. He has made six of his seven cuts this season. In those six cuts made, he has not finished lower than T21. Smalley is third in total strokes gained on tour this season, he is very accurate with both his drive and irons, and he is eighth in sand save percentage. He has the talent and ability to finish at the top of the leaderboard. If he plays well, watch for him to give everybody a run for their money.

Valspar Championship Prediction & Pick

This course is very fun. It plays extremely tough, and the PGA Tour actually made it longer this season. Sand will come into play more, and driving accuracy will be huge. With that said, I really like Xander Schauffele to snap out of his funk and win this event (although I would not be mad at an Alex Smalley bet, either).

Final Valspar Championship Prediction & Pick: Xander Schauffele (+1200)