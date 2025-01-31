ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

This matchup of the Commonwealth challenge is between two teams having many issues this season. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Virginia Tech-Virginia prediction and pick.

Virginia Tech is 9-12 this season with barely any notable wins. The Hokies have four wins in the ACC against Miami, Cal, NC State, and Florida State. They have some notable losses to Penn State, Michigan, Pitt, Duke, and Clemson. Tobi Lawal is the one standout for the Hokies. He has not been amazing, but he is the only reliable player on the team. He needs to be a key in this game against the Cavaliers on the road.

Virginia is 10-11 this season, with only notable wins against Villanova and NC State. It also has many big losses against Tennessee, St. John's, Florida, SMU twice, Memphis, Louisville twice, and Stanford. Isaac McKneeley is the best player for the Cavaliers this year and the best player they can rely on to score a bucket. Virginia can win a big rivalry matchup in Charlottesville.

Here are the Virginia Tech-Virginia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Virginia Tech-Virginia Odds

Virginia Tech: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +140

Virginia: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 124.5 (-115)

Under: 124.5 (-105)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Virginia

Time: 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia has had an awful year on offense, not because of their usual slow tempo. They score 62.8 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 43.8%, and a three-point percentage of 37.4%. They are 189th in KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency with a 106.1 rating. Only two Cavaliers are averaging over double digits this season, with Isaac McKneely emerging as the best scorer on the Virginia Cavaliers.

At best, the Cavaliers are a decent team moving the ball, averaging 14.6 assists. Andrew Rohde is the key for the Cavaliers in ball movement, averaging 3.6 assists per game. However, this offense is struggling. The Cavaliers have normally been slow, deliberate, and efficient on offense, but they have struggled massively this season. They are second to last in adjusted tempo with a 60.5 efficiency rating. This is still a decent matchup for the Cavaliers because Virginia Tech's defense is nowhere near as good as Virginia's.

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech has had an awful season on the offensive side of the court. They score 69.8 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 43.9%, and a three-point percentage of 36.3%. They are also 157th in adjusted offensive efficiency with a 107.8 rating on KenPom.

Only two Hokies are averaging over double digits this season. It is both Tobi Lawal and Mylyjael Poteat. Lawal is the scoring leader, with 12.5 points per game. They are only averaging 13.1 assists per game. Brandon Rechsteiner is the leader regarding the Hokies and their ball movement, with 3.3 assists per game. This offense has struggled to do much of anything this season, and they will not do much against the Cavaliers in this matchup because Virginia is still one of the best defenses in the country.

Virginia Tech's defense has not been much better than its offense this season. They allow 72.6 points per game, 45.2% from the field, and 33% from behind the arc. They are also 180th in KenPom in adjusted defensive efficiency, with a 107.1 rating. The frontcourt has not played well at all.

Lawal is the best player and has emerged as the leading rebounder with 6.8 points per game and blocks with 0.6 per game. Virginia Tech gets a good matchup against the Cavaliers because of their offensive struggles. Virginia Tech should do well on this side of the court and completely shut down Virginia's offense.

Virginia's defense has maintained its reputation as one of the best in college basketball. They allow 64.8 points per game, 42.2% from the field, and 32.9% from behind the arc. However, their efficiency has fallen compared to past seasons, and their defensive rating on KenPom is 97th with a 102.7 rating.

Down low, they need more out of this frontcourt. Three players average at least five rebounds, and Elijah Saunders leads the team with 5.5 per game. Blake Buchanan also leads the team in blocks with 1.2 per game. Finally, two players average at least one steal, and Rohde leads the team with 1.1 per game. The defense is still the Cavaliers' strength, and this matchup against Virginia Tech is extremely favorable for the Cavaliers. Virginia has a giant advantage in this game.

Final Virginia Tech-Virginia Prediction & Pick

Virginia's best asset in this game is its defense. Virginia Tech's offense has had a rough year, and its defense is nowhere near as good as Virginia's. The Cavaliers will turn this game into a very ugly watch, and through that rock fight, the Cavaliers should win and cover at home.

Final Virginia Tech-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Virginia -3.5 (-110)