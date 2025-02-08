ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Jimmy Butler is expected to make his debut with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, as the team will be hitting the road to take on the Chicago Bulls. Both of these teams made some big moves before the NBA trade deadline, as the Bulls no longer have Zach LaVine after sending him to the Sacramento Kings. There will be a few new faces on the floor for both squads, and it should make for an entertaining matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Bulls are in an interesting situation right now as they aren't in tank mode, but they also don't look a legit playoff contender. This has been the case for multiple seasons now, and after another trade deadline that didn't satisfy the fan base, it looks like the postseason is still what's most important for this team. Chicago is currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, so they would be the last team in the play-in tournament if the season ended today.

Golden State is in a similar position as they are fighting for postseason position in the Western Conference. The Warriors are currently 25-26 and tied for 10th place with the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors obviously have a lot of star power on the team with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and now Jimmy Butler. Golden State was desperate to get another star on the roster to help the team make a playoff push, so they went all-in to get Butler. A lot of people didn't agree with the move, but now he's here, and he is making his debut tomorrow in the Windy City.

Here are the Warriors-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Bulls Odds

Golden State Warriors: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Chicago Bulls: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

TV: The game is airing on local networks

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors can win this one and cover the spread because the Bulls no longer have their best player in Zach LaVine, and because Golden State is simply the more talented team. It will take some time for Jimmy Butler to get adjusted to his new team and they aren't all going to gel right away. However, this Bulls team hasn't been winning a lot of games lately and they also don't play great defense. The Warriors should be able to score a lot of points.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls can cover the spread and win this one because they are at home, and because you never know how a team is going to look for the first time after adding a big piece to the puzzle. Butler making his debut on Saturday night could end up being a good thing for the Bulls. Yes, they don't have Zach LaVine anymore, but they didn't add a player like Butler that is going to be a major focal point of the team.

Final Warriors-Bulls Prediction & Pick

We're going to take the over 235.5 in this one. After these big trades, it's tough to try to pick a spread like this as we don't know what this Warriors team is going to look like now that they have Jimmy Butler. The Bulls typically score a lot of points and they usually give up a lot of points, too. The Warriors obviously have the ability to quickly heat up, so you can expect a good amount of points in this one

Final Warriors-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Over 235.5 (-110)