It's time to continue our WCC Tournament odds series with a Washington State-San Francisco prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington State-San Francisco.

The Washington State Cougars have had a rough season, but this is their chance to start fresh and make a run at the NCAA Tournament by getting the automatic bid in the WCC Tournament. Washington State got swept by Pacific in WCC play. The Cougars did not handle their first WCC season well. They started on a downward trajectory in early January and did not recover. They had to play in Saturday's second round, not even getting a double bye into the quarterfinals. They did take care of Loyola Marymount on Saturday to advance in the bracket. Here they are in the quarterfinals, three wins away from an automatic bid. Can they make something of their season?

Here are the Washington State-San Francisco WCC Tournament Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

WCC Tournament Odds: Washington State-San Francisco Odds

Washington State: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +146

San Francisco: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington State vs San Francisco

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The encouraging part for Washington State is that the Cougars took charge against LMU on Saturday night. They won handily and did not have to deal with the late-game drama which has so often been a part of their WCC journey this year. Wazzu's offense looked refreshed and revived in the 94-77 triumph. Maybe that game — not just a win, but seeing the ball go through the basket — will give fresh confidence to a team and an offense which struggled for large portions of the WCC regular season. We could be seeing the beginning of a resurgence for a WSU team which looked like a legitimate WCC contender in the nonconference part of the season back in November and December, but then lost its way in January. Maybe this team is getting back on the bike in March and learning how to play well again.

San Francisco, having gained a double bye into the quarterfinals of the WCC Tournament, could be rusty. Washington State played a game on Saturday and therefore might be in a better rhythm than the Dons, who have been sitting around all week. This is how conference tournaments can be tricky. While it's bad to have to win more games to get the tournament championship, the dynamic can be helpful for the lower seeds in the earlier rounds because they play earlier and can develop some chemistry, not to mention familiarity with the new shooting backdrop on the neutral-site court. Washington State might be helped, not hurt, by having played the extra game Saturday to lead into this Sunday quarterfinal.

Why San Francisco Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dons are a better team than Washington State. They are the No. 3 seed at this tournament and very nearly got the No. 2 seed in the WCC. They will be physically fresh, and they will be hungry to prove themselves. They also want a rematch with the Gonzaga team (seeded second) which just did beat them to conclude the regular season. San Francisco should be able to take control of this game in the second half against a Washington State side which has struggled to play defense without fouling this season. USF can exploit that, get to the free throw line, and score in bunches.

Final Washington State-San Francisco Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to WSU, but you should wait to see the first half play out, then reassess at halftime. This is a live-play game, not a game you should be beforehand.

Final Washington State-San Francisco Prediction & Pick: Washington State +3.5