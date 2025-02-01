ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The West Coast Conference is another tight race this season, and we have two of the best teams playing on Saturday night when the Washington State Cougars visit the San Francisco Dons. Washington State is new to the WCC, which means these teams played their first matchup since 2012 in early January. The Cougars hosted that game and won 91-82 as two-point favorites. It was one of their five conference wins this season, which puts them at 5-5 and seventh in the conference standings. San Francisco is 7-3, putting them third behind St. Mary's and Gonzaga. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington State-San Francisco prediction and pick.

Washington State had plenty of momentum when they defeated San Francisco early in January. It looked at the time that the Cougars might make a run at the conference. However, it doesn't always go as smoothly as you'd like, and they have lost five of seven games since that result. Their only wins have come against San Diego and Portland, two of the worst teams in the conference. The Cougars were double-digit favorites in those games. It has been a rough stretch, including their previous game, where they gave Pacific their second conference win as 11-point favorites.

San Francisco maintained their spot near the top of the WCC this season, but it hasn't been without hiccups. Their two losses in winnable games against Washington State and Santa Clara stand out, as it's becoming clear they aren't built to win games on the road. Three of their losses have come on the road, and they failed to cover the spread in four of those five games.

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State's offense will trouble San Francisco in this game, as they rank 48th in the country with 80 points per game. San Francisco's defense has been good, but they'll need to be even better in this matchup. The Dons allowed 91 points in the first meeting against the Cougars, and if Washington State can replicate that performance in this game, they will pull off another victory.

Why San Francisco Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Francisco generated plenty of offense in the first meeting between these teams, which makes sense considering Washington State ranks 295th with 75.7 points allowed per game. The Dons will play some better defense at home, and their offense usually performs better at the War Memorial as well. San Francisco is undefeated in 13 games at home this season, and you can't expect this to be their first loss.

Final Washington State-San Francisco Prediction & Pick

Washington State's previous result gives all the signs of a game that leads to an upset win for the Cougars. In a classic look-ahead spot, Washington State was 11-point favorites on the road against Pacific and lost by two points. It was clear that the Cougars were looking ahead to this rematch with San Francisco and took their eye off the ball. For a team to be so ready for an upcoming matchup that they lose as double-digit favorites usually means a special performance is coming.

However, the Dons are too good to lose twice to a middle-of-the-pack team in their conference, and you must believe they'll find a way to win this game. Washington State could keep it close, but we'll take San Francisco to run away.

Final Washington State-San Francisco Prediction & Pick: San Francisco -5 (-110)