ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams had potential this year, but have been on a giant downward spiral. They both need a win in this game to finish the season at respectability. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington-USC prediction and pick.

Washington is 13-16, with only two notable wins against Colorado State and Maryland. They also have losses to UCLA twice, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Oregon, and Wisconsin. Great Osobor has been incredible since coming over from Utah State, and they need him to have a monster game against USC in Los Angeles and to get an invite to the Big Ten Tournament.

USC is 14-15 this season, with notable wins against Illinois, Nebraska, and Michigan State. They also have significant losses against Saint Mary's, New Mexico, Oregon twice, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, and Maryland. Desmond Claude is the biggest key to the Trojans' success in this game. They can get a decent win and stay in the running for an invite to the Big Ten Tournament.

Here are the Washington-USC College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Washington-USC Odds

Washington: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +230

USC: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -285

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington vs. USC

Time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

TV: BTN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC's defense has been on par with its offense. They allow 75 points per game, 45.7% from the field, and 32.6% from behind the arc. The defense's struggles are also reflected in its ranking on KenPom. They are 110th in adjusted defense with a 104.1 rating.

This frontcourt has been solid overall. Thomas is the leading rebounder with six per game. Then, three Trojans are averaging one steal per game, and Thomas is also the leader in steals, averaging 1.5 per game. Finally, Rashaun Agee is the Trojans' block leader, averaging 0.8 per game.

Their defense has been on a downward spiral in the Big Ten. They will have trouble defending Osobor, but the rest of the Huskies' offense offers little to be impressed by.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington's offense has been awful and is arguably the worst in the entire Big Ten this season. They score 71.9 points per game, have a 44.7% field goal percentage, and a 34.5% three-point shooting percentage. They also have the 127th-ranked adjusted offensive efficiency rating on KenPom with a 110.9 rating.

Only three Huskies are averaging over double digits in scoring, and Osobor has emerged as the most consistent scorer on the team, averaging 14.5 points per game. Regarding ball movement, the Huskies have struggled. They average 12.6 assists per game, and Osobor is the assists leader, averaging 3.3.

This offense relies so much on Osobor, and they need more out of Tyler Harris and Zoom Diallo in the backcourt. Osobor might be the best player on the court, and as bad as the Huskies have been on offense, they might be able to find some success against a sub-par USC defense.

Washington's defense has had a rough season and has almost as tough a year as their offense. They allow 74.7 points per game, 46.4% from the field, and 34.6% from behind the arc. The defense is also 107th in KenPom, with a 103.9 rating.

Osobor is the Huskies' best player in the frontcourt and on this defense overall. He leads the team in rebounds and steals, 8.3 and 1.9 per game, respectively. Tyler Harris is also the block leader, averaging 1.1 per game. Washington's defense has been unimpressive all season, and the better unit in this game is the USC offense. This might be a more difficult matchup than expected.

USC has struggled to find consistency and is ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in offense. They score 76.3 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 48.1%, and a three-point percentage of 36%. This offense is ranked in the top 50 in KenPom on offense with an adjusted offensive rating of 116.6.

Four Trojans are averaging over double digits this season, showcasing the team's balance. Claude leads the team with 15.5 points per game, and Wesley Yates is next up, averaging 13.9 points per game. The team has also been solid moving the ball, averaging 15.3 assists per game. The two best passers are Saint Thomas and Claude, who are averaging 4.2 and 4.1 assists per game, respectively.

This offense has had bright spots but has struggled to play well consistently this season despite the roster's good amount of talent and playmakers. They should score against a sub-par defense at home in Los Angeles.

Final Washington-USC Prediction & Pick

Washington has the best player in Osobor in this game, but the advantage is with USC. Claude should lead a solid Trojans offense, and they will do enough on defense to win, cover at home against the Huskies, and stay in the running for the Big Ten Tournament.

Final Washington-USC Prediction & Pick: USC -6.5 (-120)