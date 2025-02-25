ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Washington and Wisconsin. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington-Wisconsin prediction and pick.

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten) host the Washington Huskies (13-14, 4-12 Big Ten) in a crucial Big Ten matchup at the Kohl Center on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Wisconsin's high-powered offense, averaging 81.7 points per game, will be led by John Tonje (19.7 ppg) and John Blackwell (14.9 ppg). Washington counters with Great Osobor (15.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg) and Tyler Harris (12.1 ppg). The Badgers' home-court advantage and superior shooting could be decisive factors. However, Washington's tough defense, allowing just 74.1 points per game, might keep things competitive. Expect an intense battle as Wisconsin aims to bounce back from their recent loss to Oregon, while the Huskies fight to improve their conference standing.

Here are the Washington-Wisconsin College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Washington-Wisconsin Odds

Washington: +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +920

Wisconsin: -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington vs. Wisconsin

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington Huskies are poised to upset the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers in Tuesday's matchup at the Kohl Center. Despite their underwhelming record, the Huskies have shown flashes of brilliance and are catching the Badgers at an opportune moment. Wisconsin's recent loss to Oregon exposed vulnerabilities that Washington can exploit. The Badgers' uncharacteristic 17 turnovers, including 11 in the second half, demonstrate a susceptibility to pressure that the Huskies can capitalize on. Washington's defensive prowess, allowing just 74.1 points per game, matches up well against Wisconsin's offense, which showed signs of stagnation against Oregon. The Huskies' duo of Great Osobor (15.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg) and Tyler Harris (12.1 ppg) has the potential to challenge Wisconsin's interior defense and create scoring opportunities.

Moreover, Washington's recent competitive performance against Iowa, despite the loss, showcases their ability to hang with tough Big Ten opponents. If the Huskies can replicate their strong first-half performance from that game and maintain it for 40 minutes, they have a real shot at pulling off the upset. Wisconsin's tendency to play tentatively, as seen in their loss to Oregon, could play right into Washington's hands if the Huskies can apply consistent pressure and force the Badgers out of their comfort zone.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers are primed to bounce back from their overtime loss to Oregon when they host the struggling Washington Huskies at the Kohl Center on Tuesday. Despite the setback against the Ducks, Wisconsin's home-court advantage and offensive firepower make them heavy favorites against a Washington team that has struggled on the road this season.

Wisconsin's dynamic offense, led by the red-hot John Tonje, will be the key to overwhelming Washington's defense. Tonje, who has been on a tear recently with back-to-back 30-point games prior to the Oregon matchup, will look to exploit the Huskies' perimeter defense. The Badgers' balanced attack, featuring Steven Crowl's inside presence and John Blackwell's emerging offensive game, will create multiple challenges for Washington's defense. Wisconsin's ability to dominate in the paint, as evidenced by their 40 points in the paint against Oregon, should give them a significant edge over the Huskies. Additionally, the Badgers' home-court advantage at the Kohl Center, where they've only lost twice this season, will provide an extra boost. Washington's recent road struggles, including a loss to Iowa where they surrendered a double-digit lead, suggest they'll have difficulty matching Wisconsin's intensity and execution for a full 40 minutes in a hostile environment.

Final Washington-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers are set to host the Washington Huskies at the Kohl Center in a matchup that heavily favors the home team. Wisconsin's recent loss to Oregon should serve as a wake-up call, motivating them to come out strong against a struggling Washington squad. Wisconsin's offensive firepower, led by John Tonje and John Blackwell, will likely prove too much for Washington's defense to handle. The Badgers' ability to score both inside and outside, coupled with their strong rebounding, should give them a significant advantage. Washington's Great Osobor and Tyler Harris will need career nights to keep the Huskies competitive.

While Washington might keep it close early, expect Wisconsin's depth and home-court advantage to wear down the Huskies as the game progresses. The Badgers' superior shooting and ability to limit turnovers should allow them to pull away in the second half. Look for Wisconsin to use this game as a statement win to regain momentum in the Big Ten race and come away with the ATS victory Tuesday night.

Final Washington-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -15.5 (-110), Under Over: 150.5 (-110)