The MLB season continues as the Chicago White Sox look to pick up the win on the road in Minnesota when they take on the Twins in the second game of their series on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Twins prediction and pick.

White Sox-Reds Projected Starters

Bryse Wilson vs. David Festa

Bryse Wilson – (0-0) with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP

Last Start: Wilson has worked exclusively out of the bullpen so far in 2025, but he's made 52 career starts in the majors, including nine last season with Milwaukee.

2025 Road Splits: In his limited work on the road, he has amassed a 3.18 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 5.2 innings.

David Festa – (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Festa came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets, allowing five hits and a walk over 4.1 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

2025 Home Splits: In Festa's two home starts, he has yet to give up an earned run on eight hits while striking out 10 across nine innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Twins Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +198

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Twins

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: MLB Extra Innings

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bryse Wilson and the Chicago White Sox are poised to pull off an upset against David Festa and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, thanks to Wilson’s experience, command, and the White Sox’s improved fundamentals. Wilson, who has transitioned from a swingman role to a more stable rotation spot, boasts a 3.18 ERA on the road in his early 2025 outings and has historically pitched well on the road, maintaining a 3.86 ERA away from home since 2023. His fastball command and ability to establish the strike zone early set the tone, while his changeup provides a strong secondary weapon to keep Twins hitters off balance. The White Sox’s pitching and defense have shown clear improvement under new manager Will Venable, with the team emphasizing hard-nosed, fundamentally sound baseball.

While David Festa has impressed in brief major league action, posting nine scoreless innings over two starts, he has yet to pitch deep into games, which could expose a Twins bullpen that has struggled to hold leads. If Wilson can navigate the Twins’ lineup and hand the game to the bullpen with a lead, Chicago’s renewed defensive focus and Wilson’s steadiness give them a real shot to come away with a much-needed win in Minnesota.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

David Festa and the Minnesota Twins are in an excellent position to defeat Bryse Wilson and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, thanks to Festa’s impressive start to his major league career and the Twins’ home-field advantage. Festa has yet to allow an earned run in his first two starts, tossing nine scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and only two walks, demonstrating both poise and command on the mound. While he hasn’t pitched deep into games, the Twins’ bullpen has supported him well, and the defense has come up big in key moments. Festa’s ability to miss bats and limit hard contact gives Minnesota a significant edge, especially against a White Sox lineup that has struggled to generate offense, posting a .198 team batting average and just 3.2 runs per game so far this season.

The Twins also benefit from a favorable matchup at Target Field, where they have performed better and are listed as 1.5-run favorites. Minnesota’s offense, led by a resurgent Byron Buxton, has shown signs of life, and the team’s ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities could be the difference. Bryse Wilson, meanwhile, has posted a 4.50 ERA and allowed 16 hits in 12 innings this season, struggling to keep runs off the board, particularly at home. If Festa continues his strong form and the Twins’ bats stay productive, Minnesota should be able to secure a win against the struggling White Sox on Wednesday.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick

Wednesday’s matchup between David Festa and the Twins versus Bryse Wilson and the White Sox favors Minnesota. Festa has been sharp in his first two starts, showing excellent command and an ability to keep hitters off balance. The Twins’ offense, led by Byron Buxton, is heating up and should take advantage of Wilson’s recent struggles with run prevention. Meanwhile, the White Sox lineup has been inconsistent and ranks near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories. Expect the Twins to control the game at home and secure a much-needed win, with Festa earning his first big league victory.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins (-240), Over 8.5 (-105)