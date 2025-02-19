ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wichita State looks to extend their winning streak as they face FAU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wichita State-FAU prediction and pick.

Wichita State comes into the game at 15-10 on the year, and 5-7 in conference play, placing them in eighth in the American. After opening the year 8-1, they would drop nine of their next 12 games. Since then, they have won four straight. Last time out, Wichita State upset Memphis. Wichita State had a four-point lead at the end of the first half, but Memphis would come back to tie the game. Still, Wichita State would win the game in overtime, 84-79.

Meanwhile, FAU is also 15-10 on the year, but they are 8-4 in conference play, placing them in fourth in the American. They have been .500 most of the year. They started 2-2 before moving on to start the year 9-9. Since then, they have won six of their last seven games. In their last game, FAU faced Temple. Temple led by five at the end of the first half and would have a lead most of the second half. Still, Temple went three and a half minutes without a basket late in the game, allowing FAU to come back and win the game 83-81.

Here are the Wichita State-FAU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wichita State-FAU Odds

Wichita State: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +235

FAU: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wichita State vs. FAU

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Wichita State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wichita State is ranked 134th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 168th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 126th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Wichita State has been solid on offense this year. They are 143rd in the nation in points per game while sitting 163rd in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Wichita State has been solid on the glass this year. They are 26th in the nation in rebounds per game this season. Further, Wichita State is disciplined, sitting 28th in the nation in personal fouls per game.

Xavier Bell leads the way for Wichita State. he comes in with 14.5 points per game while also adding 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and one steal per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Justin Hill, who leads the team in assists. He comes in with 3.4 assists per game while scoring 10.8 points and adding 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

In the frontcourt, Corey Washington leads the way. He comes into the game with 13.7 points per game while also having eight rounds and one steal per game. Meanwhile, Quincy Ballard leads the team in rebounds, having 8.7 rebounds per game while adding 10.8 points and two blocks per game.

Why FAU Will Cover The Spread/Win

FAU is ranked 103rd in KenPom's current rankings. They are 66th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 194th in adjusted defensive efficiency. FAU has also been solid on offense this year. They are 32nd in the nation in points per game while sitting 76th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have scored well from three. FAU is 73rd in the nation in three-point attempts made per game this year while sitting 100th in three-point shooting percentage.

FAU is led by Kaleb Glenn. Glenn is scoring 12.8 points per game while adding 4.9 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Tre Carroll has 12.2 points per game, with 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and one block per game. Finally, Baba Miller leads the team in rebounding. He has seven rounds per game while adding 111 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game.

In the backcourt, Leland Walked leads the team in assists. He comes in with 4.2 assists per game while adding 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals. He is joined by KyKy Tandy. Tandy is scoring 9.8 points per game while also adding 1.9 rebounds and one assist per game this year.

Final Wichita State-FAU Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been better on the offensive end of the court, but FAU has been much better than Wichita State there. Further, while Wichita State has been better on defense they have had one major weak spot on defense, and that is against the three. Wichita State is 211th in the nation against the three this year. Further, FAU creates more turnovers. They are 144th in the nation in opponent turnovers per game while Wichita State is 229th. Wichita State has been a better defensive-rebounding team, but the two teams are similar on the offensive glass. Expect FAU to shoot plenty from three, and get the win in this one.

Final Wichita State-FAU Prediction & Pick: FAU -6.5 (-120)