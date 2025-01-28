ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Wild continue their road trip as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Wild come into the game at 29-17-4 on the year, which places them third in the Central Division, just nine points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot in the Central Division. In their last game, the Wild played the Blackhawks. The Wild took an early lead in the game scoring twice in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. In the second period, Joel Eriksson Ek scored on the power play, to make it a 3-0 lead. Still, in the third period, the Blackhawks would score twice to make it tight, but the Wild would add an empty net goal to win the game 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are 30-18-2 on the year, which places them in first place in the Atlantic Division. This has the Maple Leafs looking to upgrade their roster at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Maple Leafs faced the Ottawa Senators. Bobby McMann scored to give the Maple Leafs the 1-0 lead, but Tim Stutzle would tie the game in the period. After a scoreless second period, the Senators scored in the third and would take the 2-1 victory over the Maple Leafs.

Here are the Wild-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Maple Leafs Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +146

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 5.5 (-114)

Under: 5.5 (-106)

How To Watch Wild vs Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: EPSN+

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

Kirill Kaprizov recently returned from injury but could be out in this game due to another injury. He comes into the game with 23 goals and 29 assists, good for 53 points. Despite missing time, Kaprizov still leads the team in goals, assists, and points. He is joined on the top line by Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello. Eriksson Ek comes into the game with nine goals and 13 assists, sitting fifth on the team in points. Zuccarello is fourth on the team in points, having 12 goals and 23 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi currently lead the second line. If Kaprizov is out, Boldy will most likely move to the top line. Boldy is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 18 goals and 27 assists, good for 45 points. Meanwhile, Rossi is third on the team in points this year. He has 17 goals and 27 assists, good for 44 total points.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for the Wild in this game. He is 19-10-3 on the year with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Gustavsson is tied for sixth in wins this year while sitting 17th in goals-against average and tied for tenth in save percentage. He was solid last time out, giving up two goals on 20 shots in a win.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Maple Leafs is led by the combination of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. Marner leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 53 assists this year, with five goals and 18 assists on the power play. Matthews comes into the game with 20 goals and 18 assists this year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Meanwhile, William Nylander leads the team in goals and is second on the team in points this year. Nylander has 28 goals and 22 assists on the year, with seven goals and 13 assists on the power play. He is joined on the second line by Max Domi. Domi comes into the game with three goals and 14 assists this year.

Joseph Woll is expected to be in goal for the Maple Leafs in this one. He is 17-9-0 on the year with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Woll is 3-2-0 in his last five starts, while he has had a save percentage above .900 in three of them, and is giving up an average of three goals per start.

Final Wild-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is their scoring, as they scored 3.08 goals per game. Still, they have scored just twice in their last two games. They are also 12th in the NHL in goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Wild are scoring 2.92 goals per game, but are 11th in the NHL in goals-against per game. The Wild have struggled as of late though, winning just two of their last seven games. Further, the defense has been an issue. They have allowed 27 goals in those seven games. Take the Maple Leafs in this one.

Final Wild-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-176)