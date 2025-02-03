ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head to the Eastern Conference for this next tilt. The Washington Wizards (7-41) will take on the Charlotte Hornets (12-34) as both teams meet for the third time this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards are last in the Eastern Conference, most recently beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-103. The win snapped a terrible 16-game losing streak as the Wizards haven't been able to remain competitive this season. They'll be looking for back-to-back wins for just the second time this season.

The Charlotte Hornets are right ahead of the Wizards in the East, most recently falling 107-104 to the Denver Nuggets. They're 4-6 over their last 10 games but currently ride a losing streak of four games. They'll be hoping to bounce back as the betting favorites for just the sixth time this season.

Here are the Wizards-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Hornets Odds

Washington Wizards: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +166

Charlotte Hornets: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 217.5 (-108)

Under: 217.5 (-112)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Wizards stunned the Minnesota Timberwolves in their most recent game after coming in as sizable betting underdogs. They actually led for most of the contest and managed to shoot a higher percentage from three and from the field. Kyle Kuzma led the way with 31 points on an aggressive 13-24 shooting from the field. Both him and Jordan Poole account for the majority of this offense as they usually take turns carrying the scoring load for the team.

The Wizards rank near the bottom of the NBA in terms of PPG with 106.9, but they're managing a slightly better mark than their opponents here tonight and have gone 2-0 against Charlotte this season. They won those meetings by a combined margin of 12 points and with the close spread in this game, they could stand to mount a winning run for the first time this season. The Hornets will also be down 28.2 points without LaMelo Ball in the game, so look for the Wizards to capitalize on the absence as they try to run Charlotte out of the gym.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Charlotte Hornets have been on a downswing themselves as they'll continue dealing with injuries to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller as two of the top scorers on the team. With Ball out, Seth Curry has seen extended run at the point guard position and they'll need him to become a consistent three-point threat if they want to win games without their superstar. Look for Miles Bridges to continue leading this team in rebounding and scoring with both Ball and Miller on the bench.

Moussa Diabate has also been active with injuries to his teammates and is averaging 6.8 rebounds per game. While he's still working to develop his offensive prowess, Diabate does a great job working hard on the defensive end and giving these team a spark with his ability to turn shots away. They'll have to dig deep into their bench for minutes throughout this one, but expect defense to be a focus for the Hornets as they try to fend off the Wizards.

Final Wizards-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Hornets will host the Wizards looking for their first win over Washington in this third meeting. Although the Hornets have had the slightly better season, the Wizards have had their number all year and match up particularly well against Charlotte's lineup. Furthermore, both Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole should have advantageous matchups with a number of key Hornets out to injury, so don't be surprised if they can replicate their previous success in this third meeting.

While the Hornets are the better covering team at 24-20 ATS, they have an atrocious 1-13 record without LaMelo Ball on the floor. Couple that with the hot shooting of Kyle Kuzma over the last two games and the Wizards should be in a prime spot to win this game on the road. Let's roll with the Washington Wizards for our final betting prediction.

Final Wizards-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards +4.5 (-110)