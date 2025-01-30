ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wolverhampton looks to move out of the relegation zone as they host Aston Villa. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Wolverhampton-Aston Villa prediction and pick.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers come into the game sitting at 4-4-15 on the year. That places them with 16 points and in 18th place currently, ahead of Ipswich Town on goal differential, but a point behind Leicester City to move out of the relegation zone. They have struggled as of late, losing four straight games, and scoring just one goal in the process. In their last game, they fell 1-0 to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa is 10-7-6 on the year, which places them in eighth place. They are just four points behind Manchester City and Newcastle for spots in next year's Champions League or Europa League tournaments. They are coming off a Champions League win over Celtic, and in their last EPL game, they faced West Ham. They would play to a 1-1 draw in that one, but remain undefeated in their last five EPL games.

Since 2003, these teams have faced off 24 times, with nine wins for Aston Villa, eight for Wolverhampton, and seven draws. Earlier this year, Aston Villa took a 3-1 victory at home over Wolverhampton.

Wolverhampton: +240

Aston Villa: +110

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 goals: -162

Under 2.5 goals: +120

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: NBC

Why Wolverhampton Will Win

Wolverhampton is scoring 1.39 goals per game this year, scoring 32 goals in 23 EPL games this year. Further, they have scored in 18 of 23 Premier League games this year. Wolverhampton has also scored well at home this year, scoring in nine of 11 home fixtures and averaging 1.27 goals per game at home.

Matheus Cunha has been the top producer for Wolverhampton this year. He has scored ten goals this year on an expected 4.8. Further, he has four assists on the year. Meanwhile, Jorgen Strand Larsen has scored seven times on an expected 6.3 on the year. He also has two assists. Further, Rayan Ait-Nouri has three goals and five assists on the year from his defensive position. Finally, Joao Gomes has been solid this year. He has scored twice and added an assist on the year while playing from his midfield position

The defense for Wolverhampton has struggled some, allowing 52 goals in 23 fixtures this year. That is an average of 2.26 per game. They have conceded 24 goals in 11 home games this year.

Why Aston Villa Will Win

Aston Villa has scored in 18 of 23 games this year in Premier League play, averaging 1.48 goals per game on the season. They have not scored as well on the road this year, scoring just 14 times in 11 fixtures on the road, and in eight of 11 games.

Ollie Watkins leads the way for Aston Villa this year. He has scored ten times this year, with five assists. He also has two goals via a penalty kick. Meanwhile, Morgan Rogers has continued to play well. He has six goals on an expected 4.9, while also having four assists on the year. Jhon Duran has been solid, primarily coming in off the bench. Duran has started in just four of the 20 games he has played in but has scored seven times on an expected 4.9 this season.

Aston Villa has allowed 35 goals this year, good for 1.52 goals per game against them. The defense has also not been as good on the road, giving up 21 goals in 11 games, good for 1.91 goals per game this year. Still, when they give up two or fewer goals on the road, they are 4-2-2.

Final Wolverhampton-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick

While Wolverhampton has scored well at home, they have failed to score in each of their last two home games. Further, they have won just two of the last six, with four losses at home. In that time, they have scored just seven goals in their last six home games, while giving up ten. Meanwhile, Aston Villa has struggled on the road. they have scored just four goals in their last six road EPL games while giving up 12. Wolverhampton did have a solid performance in their last game against Arsenal, but could not come away with a victory. Their defense has been a liability this year, and with Aston Villa scoring in five straight games, it could be their undoing in this one as well. This game could be tighter than expected, but Aston Villa will come away with the win.

Final Wolverhampton-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick: Aston Villa ML (+110)