UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes continues on the main card with a fight between Yair Rodriguez and Patricio Pitbull in the featherweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Rodriguez-Pitbull prediction and pick.

Yair Rodriguez (19-5) enters UFC 314 looking to rebound after back-to-back losses. Most recently, he was submitted by Brian Ortega in the third round at UFC Fight Night in February 2024. Before that, Rodriguez suffered a third-round TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski in a title unification bout at UFC 290 in July 2023. Now, Rodriguez welcomes former Bellator double champ Patricio Pitbull to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 314.

Patricio Pitbull (36-7) makes his highly anticipated UFC debut at UFC 314 after a storied career in Bellator. In his most recent fight, he knocked out Jeremy Kennedy in the third round at Bellator Champions Series in March 2024. Before that, he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Chihiro Suzuki at Super Rizin 2 in July 2023. Now, Pitbull looks to make an immediate impact against Yair Rodriguez.

Here are the UFC 314 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 314 Odds: Yair Rodriguez-Patricio Pitbull Odds

Yair Rodriguez: -198

Patricio Pitbull: +164

Over 2.5 rounds: -160

Under 2.5 rounds: +124

Why Yair Rodriguez Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Brian Ortega – SUB R3

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 7 (6 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Yair Rodriguez has the tools to defeat Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314, thanks to his dynamic striking, reach advantage, and unorthodox fighting style. A former interim featherweight champion, Rodriguez is known for his creative offense, blending taekwondo kicks with sharp boxing combinations. His ability to fight at range, coupled with a five-inch height and 5.5-inch reach advantage, allows him to dictate the pace and avoid Pitbull's powerful counters. Rodriguez's striking accuracy (46%) and volume (4.65 strikes landed per minute) further emphasize his ability to overwhelm opponents on the feet.

While Pitbull is a dangerous finisher with knockout power and a strong grappling pedigree, his tendency to absorb more strikes than he lands (4.43 absorbed per minute versus 2.84 landed) could be a liability against a sniper like Rodriguez. Additionally, Pitbull’s reliance on closing the distance may leave him vulnerable to Rodriguez’s body kicks, teeps, and counterstrikes. If Rodriguez can maintain his range and avoid prolonged clinches or grappling exchanges, he has a clear path to victory. Expect Rodriguez to use his speed and creativity to outpoint Pitbull over three rounds or potentially secure a highlight-reel finish, reestablishing himself as a top contender in the featherweight division.

Why Patricio Pitbull Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jeremy Kennedy – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 24 (12 KO/TKO/12 SUB)

Patricio Pitbull has a strong chance to defeat Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314, leveraging his vast experience, finishing ability, and well-rounded skill set. As a four-time Bellator world champion with 43 professional fights, Pitbull is no stranger to high-stakes matchups. His balanced record of 12 knockouts, 12 submissions, and 12 decisions highlights his versatility in all areas of MMA. Pitbull’s hyper-violent style, blending powerful hooks and offensive wrestling with a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, makes him a nightmare for opponents wherever the fight goes. Against Rodriguez, Pitbull’s ability to close distance and apply relentless pressure could prove decisive.

While Rodriguez is an elite striker with flashy kicks and a significant reach advantage, Pitbull’s high fight IQ and durability could neutralize those strengths. Known for his ability to bounce back after setbacks, Pitbull thrives in gritty fights where he can impose his will. His staggering 94% takedown defense ensures he can keep the fight standing or dictate grappling exchanges when necessary. If Pitbull can drag Rodriguez into close-range exchanges and capitalize on his knockout power or submission prowess during scrambles, he is likely to secure a statement-making victory in his UFC debut. Expect Pitbull’s championship pedigree to shine through in this featherweight clash.

Final Yair Rodriguez-Patricio Pitbull Prediction & Pick

Patricio Pitbull’s UFC debut against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314 promises to be a thrilling clash of styles. Pitbull, a former two-division Bellator champion, brings decades of experience and a well-rounded skill set to the Octagon. Known for his knockout power and submission prowess, Pitbull’s ability to apply relentless pressure and capitalize on openings could overwhelm Rodriguez. With 12 knockouts and 12 submissions in his career, Pitbull’s versatility ensures he can adapt to any situation. His 94% takedown defense will likely neutralize Rodriguez’s grappling attempts, allowing him to dictate the fight.

While Rodriguez is a dynamic striker with flashy kicks and a reach advantage, Pitbull’s compact frame and powerful hooks are built for close-range exchanges. If Pitbull can close the distance and drag Rodriguez into a gritty, high-paced fight, he has the tools to secure a finish. Expect Pitbull to use his pressure and precision to break Rodriguez’s rhythm, earning a statement-making victory that solidifies his place among the UFC featherweight elite.

Final Yair Rodriguez-Patricio Pitbull Prediction & Pick: Patricio Pitbull (+160), Over 2.5 rounds (-175)