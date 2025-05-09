ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Yankees are on the road to take on the Athletics Friday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Athletics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Yankees-Athletics Projected Starters

Will Warren vs. Osvaldo Bido

Will Warren (1-2) with a 5.65 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 28.2 innings pitched, 15 walks, 34 strikeouts, .257 oBA

Last Start: vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Loss, 4.2 innings pitched, 7 hits, 5 runs (3 earned), 3 walks, 8 strikeouts

Away Splits: 4 starts, 7.07 ERA, 1.79 ERA, 14.0 innings pitched, 6 walks, 16 strikeouts, .322 oBA

Osvaldo Bido (2-2) with a 4.71 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 36.1 innings pitched, 14 walks, 21 strikeouts, .279 oBA

Last Start: at Miami Marlins: No Decision, 5.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Home Splits: 3 starts, 6.32 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 15.2 innings pitched, 5 walks, 8 strikeouts, .328 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Athletics Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -142

Athletics: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 10.5 (-105)

Under: 10.5 (-115)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Athletics

Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT

TV: YES Network, NBC Sports California

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are a very dangerous offense. Aaron Judge is the best hitter in the world, and he can go yard during any at-bat. Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, Paul Goldschmidt, Ben Rice, Austin Wells and the rest of the lineup can do some damage, as well. At Sutter Health Park, that fact only becomes even more true. The stadium has the second-highest park factor, so the ball flies there. If the Yankees get a few in the air, they are going to leave the yard and score plenty of runs.

Osvaldo Bido has been brutal at Sutter Health Park. He has an ERA higher than 6.00, and he allows opponents to hit over .300 off him in home games. The ballpark in Sacramento is just not a pitchers ballpark and we have seen that time and time again. The Yankees are going to take advantage of that. With Bido being a hittable pitcher, the Yankees are going to do a lot of damage Friday night at the hitters park.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are a better team than they are given credit for. They are coming off a series loss, but I am not going to think too much into that. That is because the A's are facing a pitcher that can give up some runs. Warren will give up his hits, and he will walk batters. The Athletics should have plenty of baserunners in this game. If they can hit the ball well with runners in scoring position, they will be able to win this game.

Looking at Will Warren's Baseball Savant page, the Athletics should have plenty of confidence. Warren is in the first percentile in average exit velocity, fifth percentile in chase percentage, and first percentile in hard-hit percentage. He allows teams to hit the ball very hard against him, and he does not get a lot of chases out of the zone. With his strikes being crushed, the Athletics should not have any problem doing some damage.

Final Yankees-Athletics Prediction & Pick

This is a game that can end up with 15-plus total runs scored. It would not be surprising to see the Yankees put up seven or eight runs in this one. Additionally, the Athletics have a chance to do the same thing on offense. However, if it turns into a home run derby, I lean towards the Yankees to come out on top. For that reason, I will take the Yankees to win.

Final Yankees-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-142)