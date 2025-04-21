ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Yankees are on the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians Monday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Guardians prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Yankees-Guardians Projected Starters

Clarke Schmidt vs. Gavin Williams

Clarke Schmidt is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: vs. Kansas City Royals: No Decision, 5.2 innings pitched, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

Gavin Williams (1-1) with a 4.58 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 19.2 innings pitched, 10 walks, 18 strikeouts, .219 oBA

Last Start: at Baltimore Orioles: 6.2 innings pitched, 4 hits, 5 runs, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, Win, 5.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Guardians Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -122

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Guardians

Time: 6:10 PM ET/3:10 PM PT

TV: YES Network, CLEGuardians.TV

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clarke Schmidt had some rust to shake off in his first start back from injury. It ended up being a solid outing that gave the Yankees a chance to win, though. That is just who Schmidt is. He will take the mound every fifth day and give New York a chance to win the baseball game. In his first start, Schmidt was able to get a decently high whiff rate, and he kept the Royals off the barrel. As a team, Cleveland has a low hard-hit percentage and a low average exit velocity. Schmidt should be able to have similar success Monday night.

New York has cooled off at the plate. However, they are still first in OPS, sixth in walks drawn, first in home runs, and second in runs scored this season. Gavin Williams will issue his walks, and opponents will find some barrels off him. Additionally, he is a big fly ball pitcher. With the power the Yankees can display at the plate, Williams is in trouble Monday night. If New York runs into a few balls in the zone, they are going to leave the yard. If the Yankees do that, they will win this game.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cleveland is coming off a weekend sweep over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now, the Pirates are not the best team, but a sweep is always good, and it is always a confidence builder. In the three games, the Guardians were able to score 18 runs. The Guardians have to keep up with the Yankees offensively. If they can score four or five runs, they will be in a good position to at least cover the spread.

Williams had a tough start in his last outing, but his others have been pretty good. He did only go three inning against the Los Angeles Angels, but he had some bad luck as he allowed two unearned runs. The right-hander has to be at his best Monday night. If he can keep the ball low in the zone, and keep the Yankees off the barrel a little bit, the Guardians will have a great chance to win the game.

Final Yankees-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are the better team in this series. As for Monday, I do think it will be a close game. However, I like the Yankees to come out on top.

Final Yankees-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-122)