The New York Yankees continue their West Coast trip as they face the Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Athletics prediction and pick.

The Yankees come into the series at 21-16, which places them in first place in the AL East. In their most recent series, the Yankees took two of three from the Padres. Meanwhile, the Athletics enter the series at 20-18 on the year, which places them in second place in the AL West. In their most recent series, the Athletics lost two of three games to the Mariners.

The Yankees and Athletics play game one of the series on Friday.

Yankees-Athletics Projected Starters

Carlos Rodon vs. JP Sears

Carlos Rodon (4-3) with a 2.96 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP.

Last Start: Rodon went 6.2 innings, giving up three hits and one walk. He would strike out five batters and not give up a run. Still, Rodon took the no-decision as the Padres defeated the Yankees 4-3.

Away Splits: Rodon is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and a .141 opponent batting average on the road this year.

JP Sears (4-2) with a 2.93 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

Last Start: Sears went 6.1 innings, giving up four hits. He would strike out just two batters and give up two runs, taking the no-decision as the Athletics beat the Marlins 3-2.

Home Splits: Sears is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA and a .289 opponent batting average.

Here are the Yankees-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Athletics Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -158

Athletics: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 10 (-105)

Under: 10 (-115)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Athletics

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

TV: YES/NBCSCA

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

TV: YES/NBCSCA

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Aaron Judge has led the way for the Yankees. He is hitting .400 this year with a .491 OBP. He has nine doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 34 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Austin Wells has been hitting well. He is hitting .212 with a .264 OBP. He has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 23 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Further, Anthony Volpe is hitting .229 with a .313 OBP. He has ten doubles, five home runs, 21 RBIs, and 18 runs scored.

Also slugging well is Trent Grisham. Grisham is hitting .292 with a .376 OBP. He has a double, ten home runs, 20 RBIs, and 19 runs scored. Ben Rice has also been solid. He is hitting .254 with a .351 OBP. He has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 RBIS, and 22 runs scored. Finally, Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .341 this year with a .391 OBP. He has eight doubles, three home runs, 17 RBIs, and 21 runs scored this year.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Soderstrom is leading the way for the Athletics. He is hitting .290 with a .350 OBP with six doubles, nine home runs, 25 RBIs, and 24 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Jacob Wilson has also been solid this year. He is hitting .357 with a .383 OBP. He has eight doubles, three home runs, 21 RBIs, and 20 runs scored. Further, Brent Rooker is hitting .248 with a .315 OBP. He has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 19 RBIs, and 25 runs scored.

Further, Shea Langeliers has been solid this year. He is hitting just .225 but with a .291 OBP. He has four doubles, seven home runs, 17 RBIs, and 15 runs scored. Miguel Andujar has also been solid this year. He is hitting .320 with a .352 OBP. He has two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 15 RBIs, and 11 runs scored this year. Finally, JJ Bleday is hitting .220 with a .320 OBP. He has nine doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and 24 runs scored.

Final Yankees-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Carlos Rodon started the year shaky. In his first four starts, he went 23 innings, giving up 15 runs. Since then, he has pitched 25.2 innings, giving up three runs with just two earned. Further, he has not allowed an earned run in three of his last four starts. The current Athletics are 12-28 against Rodon with a double, a home run, and three RBIs. Miguel Andujar has had the most success, going 4-9 with a home run, three RBIs, and a walk.

Meanwhile, JP Sears has had a similar hot streak to Rodon. He gave up eight runs over his first three starts and 17 innings. Since then, he has given up five runs over four starts and 29 innings of work. Current Yankees have hit well off of Sears. They are 13-32 with a triple and four home runs. Oswaldo Cabrera is 4-8 with a triple, a home run, and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge is 2-6 with a home run, three walks, and three RBIs. Further, JP Sears is giving more contact and more hits than Carlos Rodon. With the Yankees' powerful offense, that will be the difference in this one.

Final Yankees-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-158)