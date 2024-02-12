We ready.

Immediately after Beyoncé's Super Bowl Verizon ad where she attempts to break the internet by doing all kinds of stuff, she does indeed drop the new music.

In the ad, Tony Hale plays her assistant referencing his role Gary Walsh as Pres. Selena Meyer's (Veep) bodyman. She tries to break the internet by selling lemonade at an actual stand.

When that doesn't work, Beyoncé says, “Time for a surprise drop,” and the video cuts away to her iconic singer playing the saxophone. While this still doesn't break the internet, it does break Tony.

Drastic times call for drastic measures. And drastic measures mean Beyoncé I, the singer's robotic AI counterpart. It still isn't enough to break the internet so Beyoncé channels her inner Barbie as BarBey. And then on to running for Beyoncé of the United States (she isn't already?).

“How about the first woman to launch the first rocket for a first performance in space?” she asks.

Nope. “Still works,” Tony responds.

“Okay. They ready. Drop the new music.”

Which brings us to Beyoncé's website updating to reveal Act II, her country-inspired sequel to 2022's Renaissance, which will be out March 29.

Two new tracks Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages are now available on most major music platforms. According to Stereogum, Beyoncé wrote the first single with Brian Bates, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Meghan Bülow, Nathan Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq. For 16 Carriages, she co-wrote with Saadiq, Atia Boggs and Dave Hamelin. Robert Randolph is also featured in the song playing a steel guitar.

Both Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages also have official visualizers on Beyoncé's YouTube channel.

Beyoncé's Act II will be released on March 29.