Two years ago, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making Juneteenth, June 19, a federal holiday. Now many public figures like Beyonce, Barack and Michelle Obama are speaking out in celebration of the national holiday, per E! News.

On June 19, 1865, the last of the enslaved African Americans were freed in Galveston, Texas. General Gordon Granger and Union soldiers had finally reached them and were able to tell them that the Civil War had ended. Juneteenth recognizes this day as a Black American Independence Day.

Now many stars are celebrating. Beyonce for one, currently on her Renaissance World Tour, took to the stage in Amsterdam wearing an outfit created exclusively by Black designers. Those designers included Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, Ibrahim Kamara for Off White, Ethiopian designer Feben for her eponymous line, Laquan Smith, as well as the “Crazy in Love” singer's own design for IVY PARK.

Michelle Obama also celebrated the holiday and tweeted: “Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom—a chance to pay tribute to countless advocates, activists, and changemakers and the work they did to build a more perfect Union. I can't think of a more meaningful way to honor the actions of so many who came before us than by registering to vote.”

Former President Barack Obama also wrote on Twitter: “On Juneteenth, we commemorate the anniversary of the delayed but welcome news of freedom reaching the enslaved Black folks in Galveston, Texas. It's a reminder that even in the darkest hours, there is cause to hope — and a reason to keep building a country that lives up to its highest ideals.”