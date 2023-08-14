Beyoncé is once again using her platform to promote and support HBCUs. The legendary singer has expanded her partnership with Tiffany & Co. to release a limited edition collection based around her Renaissance World Tour, per Jeroslyn JoVonn of Black Enterprise. The pieces featured in the collection are inspired by designs that Beyoncé wore on various stops of the tour and prices range between $275-$700.

Beyoncé announced the “The Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé Collection” on the one-year anniversary of the release of her “Renaissance” studio album. She also co-designed three necklaces featured in the collection that spotlights Tiffany & Co. as well as celebrates her seventh studio album.

Introducing the Return to Tiffany® x Beyoncé Collection. 100% of the profits from the sales of the limited-edition collection will be donated to the About Love Scholarship. Available exclusively on https://t.co/mJbMcdwui2. Learn more: https://t.co/XbisscPQy5 #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/bS3QmmEDi8 — Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) July 29, 2023

100% of the proceeds from the collection will go towards Beyoncé and Jay-Z's “About Love” scholarship. The scholarship is a partnership between Tiffany and Co. as well as Beyoncé's BeyGood Foundation and Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation. The “About Love” scholarship funds education for fine arts, history, and communications students at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University, Bennett College, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The scholarship was established in 2021 and Tiffany & Co. pledged $2 million in scholarship funding for the selected students. The scholarship itself was created to assist students in need of emergency assistance to continue their education and the size of the scholarship varied based on the financial need of the students.

The philanthropic effort is expected from the multi-time Grammy-winning artist. Beyoncé has been a huge advocate of HBCUs throughout her career. Most notably, she spotlighted HBCU culture and history in her 2019 “Homecoming” Netflix documentary and Coachella performance. She even said during an interview in the two-hour film in that she wanted to attend an HBCU.

“I always dreamed of going to an HBCU. My college was Destiny’s Child. My college was traveling around the world, and life was my teacher.”