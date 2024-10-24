Vice President Kamala Harris has welcomed music artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Eminem, and Quavo to her campaign rallies. At her upcoming rally in Houston, Grammy Award-winning singer Beyoncé is set to make an appearance. The Houston native is also set to perform according to a source directly connected to the rally’s preparation, as first reported by The Washington Post.

Although Beyoncé never officially endorsed Harris, many people assumed she was after she let Harris use her song “Freedom” throughout her presidential campaign. Harris has accumulated multiple high-profile celebrity endorsements, including Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles. Other celebrities that have endorse Harris include Taylor Swift, Barack and Michelle Obama, George Clooney, John Legend, Spike Lee, and Kerry Washington.

Beyoncé has a history of supporting Democratic political figures in the past without official endorsement. She sang at then President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2008. She then performed at a rally for Hillary Clinton during her run for president in 2016. Democratic Representative Colin Allred, who is currently up against Republican Senator Ted Cruz in the Senate race, is also expected to attend. Singer Willie Nelson and Tina Knowles will also be in attendance.

Many are still hesitant to believe that Beyoncé will attend Harris’ rally, as rumors circulated back in August that she was scheduled to attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention. A rep for the singer later confirmed after weeks of rumors and unconfirmed reports that Beyoncé was “never scheduled to attend.”

During tomorrow’s rally, Harris is set to talk about the impact of abortion bans in the state of Texas. Members of the Democratic Party have shed light on the stories of women who have traveled to other states to receive reproductive care due to the six-week abortion ban in Texas.

As Election Day gets closer, Harris is making her final rounds to appeal to voters. This week she made appearances in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and soon to be Texas this Friday. Harris will give her final remarks before Election Day next week in Washington, D.C., at the U.S. Capitol.