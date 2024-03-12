Beyoncé just announced on her website the title of her new album: Cowboy Carter.
The superstar's country-themed album is the much-awaited Act II and follow-up of her Renaissance released in 2022. The album drops March 29.
Beyoncé surprised the world when she released Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages right after her Super Bowl 58 commercial. The former has hit number one in the country music charts which serves as Beyonce's first in that genre and also the first Black woman to ever lead the list, according to Variety.
Beyoncé is Cowboy Carter
Her website's homepage features the album cover with a horse saddle and a red, white and blue sash with the words Country Carter. On the merch page, there are limited edition CDs with two versions, both featuring just half of her face, the white and blue versions.
There are also vinyls available in red, white, blu and black variants. Her CD box sets, the red and black versions, include a bonus track and T-shirts: the black one features a photo of the singer all in black and the red one with the words Cowboy Carter and a photo of her all in red.
The Beyhive, Beyoncé's fandom, has been eagerly waiting for her new project. When she released Renaissance in 2022, she announced that it was part of a “three-act-project.” There had been rumors that the album contained both dance and country songs.
However, what was unclear was whether both musical genres would be featured in a single album or separately. Renaissance ended up being a dance- and house-influenced album, paying tribute the the Black LGBTQ+ community as well as club culture.
Cowboy Carter comes on the heels of her world tour, which broke records earning $579 million as well as its concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce. Both the concert and film were largely credited for revitalizing the US economy — especially the theater business. It was her first world tour in five years and also her highest-grossing to date.
The film was half-documentary, half-concert film which showed Beyoncé's audience scenes from her actual world tour. It premiered in London, and then she released the song My House, which was a callback to her roots in Houston.