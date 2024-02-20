She's Queen Bey for a reason

In a groundbreaking achievement, Beyoncé has shattered records by becoming the first Black woman artist to soar to the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with her debut country track, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” RollingStone reports. This historic milestone marks a significant moment in the modern history of country music and serves as a testament to Beyoncé's multifaceted talent and widespread appeal.

“Texas Hold ‘Em” not only secured the number one spot on the Hot Country Songs chart but also debuted at Number Two on the prestigious Hot 100 chart, showcasing the song's immense popularity and widespread acclaim. Bolstered by robust streams and sales, “Texas Hold ‘Em” garnered an impressive 19.2 million streams and 39,000 traditional sales, along with 4.8 million audience impressions from radio, a testament to the fervent support of Beyoncé's dedicated fanbase, the Beyhive.

In addition to her chart-topping success with “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyoncé's other country-infused track, “16 Carriages,” made waves by securing the Number Nine position on the Hot Country Songs chart. With 10.3 million streams, 14,000 sales, and 90,000 radio impressions, Beyoncé further solidified her presence in the country music landscape.

The groundbreaking achievement of single adds yet another accolade to Beyoncé's illustrious career, propelling her to the top of seven of Billboard’s multimetric song charts as a solo artist. This unprecedented feat cements Beyoncé's status as a trailblazing force in the music industry, setting the bar for artistic innovation and boundary-pushing creativity.

With “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyoncé not only makes history but also leaves an indelible mark on the rich tapestry of Black musical excellence during Black History Month and beyond.