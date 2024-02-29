AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron thanks Taylor Swift and Beyoncé for the theater chain's uptick in revenue. They released concert films Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.
In a press release on the company's 2023 Q4 earnings, Aron discussed the impacts of the two concert films. He claimed that “literally all” of the uptick in revenue is thanks to the concert films.
“What is particularly noteworthy is how much AMC benefited from our trailblazing industry-leading efforts with our highly successful distribution of two concert movies Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” he said. “Despite a diminished box office overall, in the fourth quarter to the same quarter a year ago, AMC's Revenue grew by 11.5% and AMC's Adjusted EBITDA almost tripled.
Two concert films
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is the “Love Story” singer's new concert film. The film was a huge hit upon its release and was filmed across three nights of her six-night stay at SoFi Stadium in 2023. Swift's film was distributed by AMC Theatres directly and made well over $250 million at the box office.
Similarly, Beyoncé's “Renaissance” tour received a concert film. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé was released on December 1 and grossed over $40 million at the box office.
Both films were directly distributed by AMC Theatres. The theater chain also acquired the theatrical rights to the new U2 documentary, Kiss the Future. Swift and Beyoncé are trailblazers in the music industry. They have now laid the groundwork for the success that concert films can have.