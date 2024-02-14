Beyoncé is entering her country music era with Texas Hold 'Em, and although radio stations are not playing it, her fans have her back.

Beyoncé fans are overtaking the country music stations. As they should. Earlier this week, Beyoncé fans mobilized this week to overturn a country music radio station. After their decision not to play the singer's latest single, ‘Texas Hold ‘Em.'

The 42-year-old artist surprised fans by dropping the country song during the Super Bowl. Announcing it as part of her upcoming album, “Act II.” Unlike Renaissance, it's expected to feature a country-influenced sound.

Justin McGowan, a fan, took to social media to express dismay after his local station, Oklahoma's 100.1 KYKC, declined to play the track. The country music station cited Texas Hold ‘Em as non-country. He tagged Beyoncé's fan club, sparking a wave of support and calls for action.

In response to the outcry, which included accusations of racism, KYKC's owner, South Central Oklahoma Radio Enterprises (S.C.O.R.E.), clarified that they were unaware of the song's release. They also stated a certain struggle to obtain it from distributors. To make peace with the beyhives, the radio station emphasized their history of playing Beyoncé' and her country music won't be an exception. Eventually, they added “Texas Hold ‘Em” to their playlists across multiple stations.

Fans also reminisced the controversy surrounding Lil Nas X's ‘Old Town Road.' Similarly, they voiced frustration over the station's initial refusal. Highlighting the broader issue of racism and inclusivity in country music.

Beyoncé's foray into country music marks a significant moment for the genre, with her single drawing attention to the evolving landscape of musical expression.

Now, we wait for a Taylor Swift collab.