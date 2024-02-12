Beyoncé's lead singles for Renaissance Act II should also lead to a Sphere residency.

Right after Super Bowl 58, which took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, Beyoncé dropped two new singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” These are in support of her forthcoming album, Renaissance Act II.

Perhaps it's just a coincidence, but what if this is the start of a new Las Vegas era for the singer? Could a residency at the Sphere be in store?

It may be a stretch, but Beyoncé's Las Vegas appearance could mean more. Here's why it should happen.

Beyoncé should do a Sphere residency

To be fair, nothing about Beyoncé's latest songs would suggest a Sphere residency. It's more about the venue than the artist.

Back in November, the New York Post reported that James Dolan was in talks with the “Crazy in Love” singer to do a residency at the new venue. However, since that report circulated, there hasn't been much progress.

Either way, coincidence or not, it was fitting for the singer to tease and subsequently drop her new songs while in Las Vegas at the Super Bowl.

Beyoncé is fresh off of the “Renaissance” world tour, which consisted of 56 shows across North America and Europe. The show was a huge box office hit and also spawned a concert film a la Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

To date, Beyoncé has released eight solo studio albums with a ninth coming soon. She also recorded five albums with Destiny's Child and one with Jay-Z (as the Carters). Renaissance Act II is coming very soon on March 29, 2024. Beyoncé dropped a hint of the forthcoming album during Super Bowl 58.