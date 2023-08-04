Washington and Oregon made massive headlines on Friday morning by announcing that they would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. With two more teams now set to leave the conference, Utah and Arizona State are being included in rumors of a potential departure for the Big 12, reports Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

“Arizona State & Utah ‘showing interest'…Big 12 now ‘exploring its options' following news of Oregon & Washington leaving for Big Ten.”

The downfall of the Pac-12 continues after a Washington and Oregon exit, so it comes as no surprise to hear of Big 12 rumors for Utah and Arizona State. If they do end up leaving their current conference, they would be coming along with Colorado to their new conference.

Amid the destruction of the Pac-12, the future of the conference is completely up in the air. Losing marquee programs like UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon take the biggest names out of the conference, not to mention a Colorado program that is earning plenty of headlines ever since the arrival of Deion Sanders. Either way, it is clear that the Pac-12 needs to act fast if they have any intention of saving the conference.

Washington and Oregon join the Big Ten alongside UCLA and USC, which is a sigh of relief for all four programs. All four will now be able to still compete on the West Coast despite moving into the Big Ten, making the travel requirements of switching conferences less demanding. For now, stay tuned into any more rumors of the continued destruction of the Pac-12 conference.