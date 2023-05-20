Renowned actor Kiefer Sutherland has joined the cast of Clint Eastwood’s upcoming film, Juror No. 2, marking the Hollywood icon’s final directorial project, the Hollywood Reporter reveals. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sutherland, known for his roles in 24 and Designated Survivor, will take on a pivotal role in the movie, which has been in development for 15 years. He joins an already impressive cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, and Zoey Deutch.

Juror No. 2 revolves around Justin Kemp (played by Hoult), a devoted family man who finds himself serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial. As the story unfolds, Kemp grapples with a moral dilemma that could sway the jury’s verdict and potentially lead to the wrongful conviction or release of the accused killer. Kiefer Sutherland’s character will portray Kemp’s sponsor in Alcoholics Anonymous, adding depth to the complex narrative.

While Sutherland is widely recognized for his acclaimed television work, his career spans decades and encompasses notable films such as Stand by Me, The Lost Boys, A Few Good Men, and A Time to Kill. His involvement in Clint Eastwood’s final directorial effort further adds to the anticipation surrounding the project.

The release date for Juror No. 2 has yet to be announced, and details about the start of filming remain scarce. However, Eastwood is renowned for his efficient production methods, suggesting that the movie’s commencement may be sooner than expected.

As Eastwood’s swan song in the director’s chair, Juror No. 2 promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and a stellar cast. With Sutherland now on board, fans eagerly await the film’s release, eager to witness the culmination of Eastwood’s illustrious career behind the camera.