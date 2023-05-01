Clint Eastwood’s final film, Juror #2, is continuing to build its cast, and it adds one more A-lister.

Deadline reported that Zoey Deutch has joined the cast of Juror #2 alongside Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette.

The story of Juror #2 is a man who’s serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial and faces a moral dilemma. This dilemma could sway the jury either way and either convict or free the wrong killer.

Zoey Deutch has been on a career upswing as of late. She began her 2022 by acting in The Outfit, co-written and directed by Oscar-winner Graham Moore, alongside Mark Rylance, Johnny Fynn, and Dylan O’Brien. In the summer, she starred in Not Okay for Hulu as a wannabe influencer who builds a house of cards too high as she lies about being a survivor of a tragic bombing and then becomes a huge social media star. It’s perhaps her best career work and also features a breakout performance from Mia Isaac. Lastly, Deutch shifted gears into the rom-com genre in Something from Tiffany’s — a holiday rom-com set in New York City.

Clint Eastwood is one of the most legendary directors/actors of all time. Even despite his age (92), he has consistently made films and has directed nine in the past decade alone. His most recent feature, Cry Macho, felt like a bookend to his career in many ways with him returning to the Western genre one last time (albeit in a very different role from his previous cowboys), but it looks like Juror #2 will, in fact, be his last feature.

It’s unknown when Juror #2 will hit theaters, but with the cast coming together and production likely beginning soon after, we could see it in the somewhat near future.