OutKast rapper Big Boi showed his son Cross Patton some love this past weekend at the Florida Classic. Patton, a running back for Bethune-Cookman University played in his final collegiate game.

Florida A&M University beat Bethune-Cookman 41-38 in the Florida Classic. In a post on X, Big Boi spoke on Patton’s football journey and acknowledged him moving on to the next chapter.

“He’s been playing football since he was 5 years old,” Big Boi said in a video posted to X. “On to the next chapter.”

Big Boi has been extremely supportive of his son’s move to Bethune-Cookman since the beginning. Patton transferred to the university after initially committing to the University of Oregon in 2019. In high school, he earned an Honorable Mention all-region 4-AAAA selection as a senior.

While playing for Oregon, Patton took a redshirt year in 2019 and played briefly during the 2020 season. Although he played in ten games for two seasons,

Patton mostly helped out on special teams, amassing just 68 yards on 23 carries and one tackle while with the Ducks. He then went to Nevada for the 2022-2023 season. He later transferred to Bethune-Cookman for his final year of eligibility. Patton has 2 PAC, 12 championships, and a Rose Bowl ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Boi (@bigboi)

Big Boi shared the news of his son committing to Bethune-Cookman on his Instagram on June 8th.

“Let’s Go Son … @crosspatton Bethune-Cookman university… u got that Degree now let’s Get That 🔥Film ! …God’s Plan indeed,” Big Boi said in his Instagram caption.

During this year’s homecoming concert at Bethune-Cookman, Big Boi joined the university’s concert lineup. He joined Bossman Dlow, Boston Richey, Big Boogie, Muni Long, and Yung Joc for the concert.

Patton played in eight games during his one and only season at Bethune-Cookman, rushing for 17 yards on nine carries. Additionally, he caught one pass for -1 yard.