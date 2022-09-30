The Minnesota Twins have just lost a ticket to the MLB postseason. They might also be on the verge of losing their best player of the 2022 MLB season, with Carlos Correa dropping an intriguing hint on his future with franchise.

When Correa recently spoke about how the Twins can keep him from leaving in the offseason, he did not seem to put much effort in hiding his true feelings.

Via FOX 9 Sports:

“When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store and I want something, I get it. I ask how much it costs and I buy it,” he told reporters. “So if you really want something, you just go get it. I’m the product here, so if they want my product, they just gotta come get it.”

Apparently, Twins outfielder Billy Hamilton was just nearby when Carlos Correa made that head-turning statement. Hamilton, who played with the Miami Marlins this season before his contract got selected by the Twins, was heard uttering a comment upon hearing Correa indirectly telling the Twins to show him the money.

Per Dan Hayes of The Athletic:

“Billy Hamilton, standing in the background of this conversation overheard Carlos Correa’s comment. ‘That’s some big dawg shit.'”

After spending his first seven years in the MLB with the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa inked a three-year deal back in March with the Twins worth $105.3 million. However, that deal comes with a player opt-out after the 2022 and 2023 MLB seasons.

In his first year with the Twins so far, Carlos Correa is batting .287 with 21 home runs and 61 RBIs. His 5.1 bWAR is the best on the team.