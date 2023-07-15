We're back and bringing you another prediction and pick for the third game of Saturday's BIG3 Basketball slate. This game features the Power (2-1) taking on the Ball Hogs (2-1) in a clash between top teams in the league. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Power-Ball Hogs prediction and pick.

The Power won their last time out against Trilogy and looked like a dominant team in the paint while doing so. They've got a good rhythm going with their big men, so look for them to continue exploiting matchups down low as they try to climb to three wins on the season.

The Ball Hogs also won their last time out and defeated one of the top teams in the Ghost Ballers. They looked like the best team in the league last week and Leandro Barbosa is making a case for league MVP if he can continue his dominant performances.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Power-Ball Hogs Odds

Power: -2.5 (-110)

Ball Hogs: +2.5 (-110)

Over 92.5: -110

Under 92.5: -110

How to Watch Power vs. Ball Hogs

Stream: BIG3.com, Paramount+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Power Will Win

The Power have a very well-balanced team with Cuttino Mobley running point. He does a great job of finding his teammates cutting to the hoop and will open up with the three ball if he's open. Easy baskets on crisp passes have been the hallmark of their offense this year and it's been working to perfection. Royce White continues to get open looks down low and TJ Cline is emerging as a sure-fire option around the rim.

To win this game, the Power will have to continue using their size advantage down low and find those easy buckets. They'll be the bigger team in this matchup and should have ample opportunities to play bully-ball down low with the Ball Hogs. Look for the Power to get the ball in Cline's hand early and often as he'll be able to find mismatches in the post.

Why Ball Hogs Will Win

The Ball Hogs are the fastest team in the BIG3 and while they're playing half-court basketball, speed can still kill. Leandro Barbosa is leading the charge for his team and looks to be unstoppable at times. He's great off the dribble and can easily drive to the rim for open layups with his athleticism. He's often breezing by opponents and opening up great opportunities for his teammates to score.

Jodie Meeks was the star in their last game and continues to be one of the best three-point shooters in the league this year. He's also a willing defender and buys into the hard-nosed attitude the Ball Hogs are trying to build. They'll be the much faster team in this matchup so look for them to get running and trying to tire this older Power team out.

Final Power-Ball Hogs Prediction & Pick

The Power are the much more fundamental team in this matchup, but we've seen them struggle against quicker moving teams. If they can once again establish themselves down low, they should be able to get to 50 just by finding buckets down low. However, Leandro Barbosa is a huge mismatch on the offensive end and should have his way scoring in this game. With the prediction, we'll go with the Ball Hogs to keep this one close and pull out the win.

Final Power-Ball Hogs Prediction & Pick: Ball Hogs +2.5 (-110)