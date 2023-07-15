We're back to bring you another prediction and pick for Saturday's BIG3 Basketball slate. This next game will be shown on CBS and features 3's Company (1-2) taking on the Triplets (2-1). Check out our BIG3 odds series for our 3's Company-Triplets prediction and pick.

3's Company comes into this game having won their first game of the 2023 campaign. They came out like a team with everything to lose against the 3 Headed Monsters. Now, they'll need to build on that momentum and grasp another win if they want to keep their championship hopes alive.

The Triplets won against Tri-State in the premier matchup of last week's action. Their leader Joe Johnson is finally back to feeling like himself and sets the Triplets apart as one of the best teams when he's on his game. They'll have a sizable advantage in this one as they try to cash in as the favorites.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: 3's Company-Triplets Odds

3's Company: +3.5 (-110)

Triplets: -3.5 (-110)

Over 91.5: -110

Under 91.5: -110

How to Watch 3's Company vs. Triplets

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why 3's Company Will Win

Ball movement was a huge focus area for 3's Company to improve on in their last game and they did exactly that against the 3 Headed Monsters. They have a ton of talent on their squad, but they quickly learned during the first two weeks that isolation basketball will only get you so far in the BIG3. Mario Chalmers and Michael Beasley moved the ball seamlessly as they cut to the hoop aggressively for easy buckets.

To get this win, 3's Company will once again have to play fluid offense and focus on shutting down the scorers on the Triplets. Against Joe Johnson and Jeremy Pargo, they'll have to tighten up the paint and limit their trips to the free-throw line. If they can stifle either Johnson or Pargo, they could have a chance to upset in this one.

Why Triplets Will Win

After a slow first two weeks, Joe Johnson bounced back in a massive way against Tri-State and helped carry his team to the win. Jeremy Pargo continues to be their most consistent scorer and led the way in their last game with a game-high 26 points and 3-5 shooting from behind the arc. When him and Joe Johnson can both get it going, they turn into the most dangerous team in the league and a serious threat to contend for a championship.

The Triplets will have to outsmart 3's Company if they want to win this game. 3's Company seems to have found their groove, so it'll take another consistent effort from the Triplets to get this win. They run a better offense in the half-court and will have the size advantage down low. Look for the Triplets to keep shooting the three until they can heat up once again.

Final 3's Company-Triplets Prediction & Pick

3's Company has made an interesting turn in their season with their last game and have finally found a system that works for them. If they constantly move the ball and stay in motion, they're a hard team for anyone to beat with their relatively fresh talent. The Triplets, however, are veterans of this game and are finally beginning to feel like themselves again. If Joe Johnson and Jeremy Pargo continue to show up, they should have no issues covering this spread. Let's go with the Triplets to get the win in this one.

Final 3's Company-Triplets Prediction & Pick: Triplets -3.5 (-110)