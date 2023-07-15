We're back to bring you another prediction and pick for BIG3 Basketball live from Memphis all Saturday night. This next game features Tri-State (2-1) taking on the Ghost Ballers (2-1) in a very evenly matched contest. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Tri-State-Ghost Ballers prediction and pick.

Tri-State is coming into this game off a close loss to the Triplets. They played a great game and were able to hang in with a 45-51 score, but Joe Johnson and Jeremy Pargo proved to be too much for them last week. Still, Tri-State is seen as one of the best teams in the league and will look to get back on track against the Ghost Ballers.

The Ghost Ballers are coming into this game off a loss to the Ball Hogs. They had a significant size advantage in their matchup last week, but weren't able to keep up with the speed of the Ball Hogs. They'll need captain Mike Taylor to step his game up and lead an inspired performance if they want to win as underdogs here.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Tri-State-Ghost Ballers Odds

Tri-State: -2.5 (-110)

Ghost Ballers: +2.5 (-110)

Over 92.5: -110

Under 92.5: -110

How to Watch Tri-State vs. Ghost Ballers

Stream: BIG3.com, Paramount+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 5:50 p.m. ET/ 2:50 p.m. PT

Why Tri-State Will Win

Tri-State has early-season MVP Jason Richardson on their team, so they're automatically a favorite in each one of their games and have the third-best odds to win it all. He had a down game in their last loss, but he's bound to bounce back in a big way against the Ghost Ballers. Tri-State has very talented players and can see success playing isolation-ball. However, they're at their most effective when sharing the rock and finding open shots.

To win this game, Jason Richardson will have to lead the way and try to account for the size disadvantage they have in this matchup. Tri-State should look to pass first in this game as it'll open up driving lanes for them later on. They may have trouble playing isolation basketball against the bigs of the Ghost Ballers, so they'll have to make sure they're hitting their shots from behind the arc.

Why Ghost Ballers Will Win

The Ghost Ballers had a rough time against the Ball Hogs in their last game, but their brand of basketball lends itself to them having their off nights. They love to shoot the ball from three and have very consistent scoring on the perimeters. Mike Taylor is a great floor general and does a good job of finding players like Jonathan Simmons down low. They'll need their shooting to once again be spot-on if they want to win this game.

The Ghost Ballers will have the best chance to win if their threes start to fall down. They're a streaky shooting team and can heat up at the right moments, so don't expect them to stop shooting if the first few don't fall. To win this game, they'll have to tighten up on defense and play with more discipline. Turnovers have been an issue at times so look for them to focus on taking care of the rock.

Final Tri-State-Ghost Ballers Prediction & Pick

The Ghost Ballers will have a shot to win this game if their threes can pile on. However, expect Jason Richardson to bounce back in a big way after his lackluster performance last week. His scoring and versatility on the offensive end should carry them to a win here – let's take Tri-State with the prediction.

Final Tri-State-Ghost Ballers Prediction & Pick: Tri-State -2.5 (-110)