We're back for our final prediction and pick for Sunday's slate of Week 8 BIG3 Basketball. It's the final game before the Playoffs get underway and we'll see two of the best teams in the league square off. Trilogy (5-2) will take on the Ball Hogs (4-3) as both teams fight for favorable position in the playoffs. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Trilogy-Ball Hogs prediction and pick.

Trilogy are coming into this game after a dominant win over the Ghost Ballers last week. Typically a good offensive team, the Ghost Ballers were completely clamped by Trilogy as Ryan Carter turned in another game-high scoring performance. They'll look to stamp their ticket to the Playoffs with a win over the Ball Hogs.

The Ball Hogs are coming into the final week after dropping a tough game to the Triplets last week. They played well during the first half, but couldn't find an answer to stop Joe Johnson in the second. They'll need their key players to get hot and keep their playoff chances alive with a win.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Trilogy-Ball Hogs Odds

Trilogy: -4.5 (-120)

Ball Hogs: +4.5 (+100)

Over (93.5) rounds: -110

Under (93.5) rounds: -110

How to Watch Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs

Stream: BIG3.com

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Why Trilogy Will Win

Ryan Carter is making his MVP case right alongside Joe Johnson. “Hezi-God” has been the reason Trilogy is so successful this year and he's been their leading scorer each time out. He's one of the most athletic players in the BIG3 and can find shots from all over the court. Last game, he hardly had to be the usual force he is as the defense got it done against the Ghost Ballers. They forced them into a bad shooting night as Carter got whatever he wanted in the offense.

They'll be the clear favorites to win this game, but Ryan Carter may need some help as the Ball Hogs play great defense on opposing guards. However, if the Trilogy defense can step up in the same way as last week, they'll have the clear advantage against a Ball Hogs team struggling to find their rhythm. Trilogy will also be the more physical team down low which will pay dividends in the closing stretch of this game.

Why Ball Hogs Will Win

The Ball Hogs have been a model of consistency all year, but truly hit an off-week with their last performance. Their leaders Leandro Barbosa and Jodie Meeks combined for 4-20 from the floor and just 1-8 from three-point range. It was a completely off-night for them, but they were able to still keep the game close to the final buzzer. If they can see Barbosa or Meeks have even a glimmer of success in this game, they should be in a good position to win.

The Ball Hogs will have to play fast and keep moving throughout this game. Their defense will be their biggest focus as they try to stop Ryan Carter, but they're confident in knowing they've been one of the best defensive teams all year. Look for Barbosa to play tough defense on Ryan Carter and don't be surprised if they get another player to help with the double-team. If they can throw Ryan Carter off his rhythm, it'll throw their whole team for a loop.

Final Trilogy-Ball Hogs Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an extremely competitive game to close out the regular season action in the BIG3. Trilogy is hell-bent on proving they're the best team in the league and Ryan “Hezi-God” Carter is set on earning himself an MVP award. The Ball Hogs are the better all-around team, but they may have trouble containing the scoring attack of Carter. I expect Barbosa and Meeks to have a much better scoring day today. While we lean Trilogy to win the game, take the Ball Hogs to cover the decent spread as they keep this game close.

Final Trilogy-Ball Hogs Prediction & Pick: Ball Hogs +4.5 (+100)