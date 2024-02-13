Super Bowl LVIII, broadcasted by CBS, has become the most-watched TV program in history.

Super Bowl LVIII has etched its place in media history. CBS released the numbers for the latest edition of the Super Bowl, revealing that it averaged 123.4 million viewers across multiple platforms (CBS Television Network, Nickelodeon, Univision, CBS Sports, Univision, NFL+, and the NFL's other digital properties. This makes the game the most-watched television program in history, unseating Super Bowl LVII and raising viewership by 7%.

CBS utilized its owned networks, including Paramount+, along with popular intellectual properties like “Spongebob Squarepants,” to broadcast the Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup extensively. With over 200 million viewers (202.4), Super Bowl LVIII garnered the highest unduplicated total audience in history, a 10% increase compared to last year's Super Bowl (184 million).

CBS Television Network's main game broadcast garnered a staggering 120 million viewers, capping off a highly successful season for Paramount Global and CBS Sports. The NFL ON CBS delivered the highest regular season viewership since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998, along with the Network's best postseason viewership in over two decades.

CBS had a successful postseason to say the least. The January 21st AFC Divisional Round broadcast of Chiefs vs. Bills game drew 50.39 million viewers, the largest NFL audience ever outside of the Super Bowl. Not to be outdone, the CBS broadcast of the Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC Championship matchup drew 55.473 million and was the most watched AFC Championship ever.

With the release of the numbers, it's clear that the NFL is as strong as ever when it comes to viewership and is attracting new fans to watch the festivities. The number of viewers is determined using Nielsen Fast National data and Adobe Analytics. The final Nielsen data will be accessible tomorrow.