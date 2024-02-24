Star quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are currently coming off of what was a heartwrenching loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of Super Bowl 58, played from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Purdy played relatively well in the first Super Bowl appearance of his career, but ultimately, the 49ers squandered a 10-0 lead en route to the devastating loss, their third loss in their last three tries on the game's biggest stage.
Recently, Purdy raised eyebrows when he was seen riding a John Deere tractor in the Bernal Heights Park of San Francisco in a bit of a bizarre scene, leading some to wonder what set of circumstances could have possibly led to that scenario.
Now, it has been unearthed that Purdy is actually filming a commercial for the famed company, explaining his appearance.
“According to a social media post by KPIX-TV reporter Sara Donchey, Purdy was joined by 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz and a body double, who was dressed in the exact same outfit as Purdy… It’s part of a new sponsorship deal with John Deere, with the commercial expected to be released in “the next couple of weeks,” KPIX reported,” per Alex Simon of SFGate.
It makes sense that Brock Purdy would want to cash in on the immense fame and success he has achieved in such a short time at the helm for the 49ers, turning himself into one of the most exciting young players in the league. It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see him get another crack at the Super Bowl in the near future.